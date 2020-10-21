COVID patient remains on ventilator

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): One person who was admitted to hospital around two weeks ago suffering from symptoms of coronavirus after testing positive for COVID-19 remains in hospital on a ventilator, officials have now confirmed. The patient is one of three people with symptoms who have tested positive for the virus; the other two have only mild symptoms and are recovering in isolation. On Tuesday there were no new cases of the virus in batch of 238 tests.

In total there are 20 active cases of the virus among travellers currently in government quarantine or in home-isolation, and almost three weeks after the full introduction of the geofencing technology that allows people to isolate at home when they return, there has been no community transmission of COVID-19.