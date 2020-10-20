COVID cases increase to 22 with positive travellers

(CNS): While the Cayman Islands still seems free of COVID-19 in the community, the number of people in quarantine or isolation testing positive at the beginning or end of their 14 days has pushed the current active case level to 22. Over the weekend officials carried out almost 1,000 tests, two of which were positive. Those samples came from people who were at the end of their quarantine but they will now remain in isolation.

A significant number of these tests related to the final screen tests for the suspected case of the virus in a student at Red Bay Primary, as families, staff and the child’s school year peers came to the end of their two weeks in isolation. No one was negative but officials said they were not able to get the good news to everyone immediately as contact details were incorrect.

“All of the primary contacts involved in the Red Bay Primary School incident were called and advised by the Health Services Authority how to manage their sampling on Saturday; and that they needed to return home until they received their results, which is an automatic process,” officials explained. “Unfortunately, some of the email addresses provided to return the results were incorrect and this caused a delay in the reports being delivered as planned. All people who were affected have now been called. The HSA wishes to apologise for the worry and inconvenience this may have caused.”

Government has still not supplied the full details of the number of people currently isolating at home with wristbands or those in government quarantine, despite requests by CNS for that information. Also, it is not clear exactly how many of the individuals currently infected with the coronavirus are suffering symptoms, but at least one person remains in ICU and CNS has also requested up to date information on this as well.

Cayman’s current tally of positive cases since testing began is now 235, just one fatality and 212 people have recovered. Officials have now carried out 44,486 tests.