COVID-19 costs obscured in budget reshuffle

(CNS): Government has appropriated an additional CI$100 million in expenditure across various ministries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the actual expenditure has been blurred in the re-budgeting of line items presented to Finance Committee this week, with government lumping COVID-19 related spending with other expenditure, using unspent allocated coronavirus cash on other things and recovering some costs.

In one of the government’s most confusing supplementary appropriation Finance Committee meetings to date, members of the Legislative Assembly voted on dozens of changes to the 2020 budget line items, which included many related to the pandemic.

However, despite spending, setting aside or expecting to spend around CI$101 million, Financial Secretary Kenneth Jefferson told the committee on Thursday that this was not necessarily what the pandemic has actually cost the public purse so far.

Illustrating what he meant, Jefferson said that while the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development had paid out over CI$2 million on British Airways flights (an issue that had raised significant concern among commenters here on CNS), the reality was that the flights ultimately broke even because government recouped just under $3 million. He pointed out that the original expenditure of over $4 million on COVID-19 PCR test kits from South Korea shrank to a mere $300,000 when the sale of several thousand kits to other countries and NGOs was taken into account, as well as the donation from local philanthropist Susan Olde.

In other cases, COVID-19 related spending has been allocated but not yet spent. Over CI$9 million was appropriated by the Ministry of Tourism for payment over the next three months to workers in the sector who are furloughed or jobless as a result of the collapse of the industry. That was just one of a dozen budget reshuffles for that ministry which resulted in net additional spending of more than $30 million over the original budget.

Some money that was requisitioned under the label of COVID was actually spent on other things. CI$2 million in the community affairs budget that was set aside for temporary assistance to work permit holders stranded here when the borders were locked down turned out to be far more than was needed.

Government spent less than $900,000 on helping expatriate workers before they were able to leave, and the remaining cash was used by the ministry for work on a seniors centre and other support for the elderly. But this spending was in addition to another $3 million in the same ministry that was spent on social assistance to local people in need over and above the previously budgeted amounts.

An equity investment into the Health Services Authority of over CI$9.2 million was to cover the cost of some COVID related expenses that have already been incurred and some that are expected, but it also included other health expenditure unrelated to the pandemic.

In the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, another CI$9.5 million was approved in additional spending to cover the grants to small and micro businesses hit by the economic fallout from lockdown and the closed tourism sector.

Appropriations for the education ministry covered some indirect COVID-19 spending, such as internet upgrades and the purchase of laptops for students, which were areas of significant weakness exposed when school learning was forced online under lockdown. It also included help for farmers. But with the most appropriations of any ministry, the reshuffling of cash across the departments resulted in additional net spending of more than CI$27 million, a significant chunk of which is to fund the John Gray High School project.

The bulk of the COVID spending was appropriated by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for other ministries in a $40 million line item covering everything, from test kits to the cost of quarantine. It also appropriated CI$4.6 million to cover the fees for the line of credit secured by the ministry to cover what is expected to be a difficult year for government in 2021.

That ministry was the only one that did not require any non-COVID related additional spending appropriations of its own.