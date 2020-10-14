Consultation on financial sector bills ‘a charade’
(CNS): The financial services community is raising concerns that continuing changes to laws governing the sector are making Cayman less competitive. Industry experts are also accusing government of “a charade” and not fully engaging with them about the impact. Government has recently released a swathe of bills aimed at increasing oversight of records held by service providers on their clients, which the industry says go to far.
The ministry’s Department of Financial Services has circulated at least eight bills for consultation among industry stakeholders. But correspondence between members of industry associations shows that there is an emerging consensus that government is only listening to a small number of dominant players while ignoring the detrimental impact on the wider sector.
While industry members remain uncomfortable going on record about their concerns, Johann Moxam, Partner at Lainston International Management, a corporate service firm, has broken the silence and called out public misconception that the laws passed in relation to the financial sector are supported by the majority of stakeholders.
“The concept of the private sector consultation process is extremely limited to a handful of stakeholders that help drive financial sector initiatives,” Moxam told CNS in response to inquiries about the circulation of the proposed legislation.
“They can be described as not being Cayman-focused as they are part of global brands in law and accounting, operating in clusters and with offices and resources around the world. This is done deliberately as the system is designed to operate on a quid pro quo basis with the political directorate and large operators in industry,” he said, as he accused government of placing potential political donations above proper consultation.
“What is the point of seeking private sector input and suggestions from industry associations if those concerns, suggestions and alternatives do not make it into the final product, including the relevant bills, guidance notes and regulations?” he asked, as he described the government’s consultation as “a charade” and “a tick the box exercise”.
He said this allows the political directorate to claim they consulted the industry but fails to address the major issues at stake.
“They really only concern themselves with certain players looking out for their specific interests,” Moxam alleged. “Cayman is currently off the EU Blacklist, yet legislation is being drafted and they are seeking to pass laws that will continue to place our sector at a competitive disadvantage, making it more expensive and cumbersome to do business in comparison to our competitors.”
Moxam believes the Cayman Islands needs to be open for business and not capitulating to and helping external agencies to decrease the size and value of the jurisdiction’s financial services industry.
The latest swathe of changes to at least eight laws focus on the need for corporate service providers to keep accounts for their offshore clients. Financial service firms, banks, lawyers and other relevant providers would need to submit an annual return in the form of a declaration to the Registrar of Companies at the start of each year stating whether or not they are keeping proper books for the companies and other entities registered at their offices.
While it appears the amendments are motivated by international pressure for the Cayman Islands to comply with ever-tighter demands relating to transparency and oversight, some off-shore experts are questioning the wisdom of this step, given that Cayman has been removed from the EU list and is meeting all current regulatory standards.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers said that her ministry continues to offer significant support to the financial sector, and in the face of COVID-19 has gone above and beyond to help keep business moving. She said the government engages extensively with the sector and has continued with a broad and successful consultation process regarding new legislation even throughout the pandemic.
Thanks johan
This nonsense had to be called . Well done
With tourism gone and the ppm + 2 law firms determined to bow and accept everything OECD and EU council is throwing – cayman is doomed.
The 2 law firms and the audit firms want everything registered and regulated to earn short term fees at the expense of the larger industry’s wellbeing.
Well done johan again!
Cayman should implement similar standards of transparency and supervision as are imposed in EU and US states like Malta and Delaware, and not one bit more.
It really doesn’t matter what Johann says. The world is changing by the minute and they are trying to end corruption everywhere but in their own backyards. The US is the biggest offshore jurisdiction and answer to nobody any they set the goal posts and makes all the rules. Look at FATCA, it is a one-way street but the world has had to adopt those policies. On this track Cayman will be dead as a financial center. The risks of dealing here outweighs the rewards.
Cayman has official become a joke of a financial jurisdiction
Mr. Moxam seems to be the only person in the financial services community with the courage to speak up.
Where is everyone else?
When the entire political regime is buoyed by so much BS, flushing the toilet a few more times into the sewer doesn’t change anything. Most don’t even notice anymore.
Finally someone has the courage to say what the majority of industry thinks and talks about in private!
Thank you Johann
“Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers said that her ministry continues to offer significant support to the financial sector, and in the face of COVID-19 has gone above and beyond to help keep business moving. She said the government engages extensively with the sector and has continued with a broad and successful consultation process regarding new legislation even throughout the pandemic”.
I am sorry, but I believe Minister Rivers is just blowing smoke!
She is a complete waste of time! A mind is a terrible thing to waste
I regret voting for her. Never again
Thank you Mr. Moxam
Keep up the great work of calling it like it is and showing real leadership qualities.
The country needs more people like John Moxom moving the country forward before government make even bigger mistakes and all is lost
What Johan Moxam has said is factual. I support his views 100%. I am an expat applying for PR and could never use my name to support his comments it would be suicide
This is the type of honest and practical leadership that Cayman needs in financial services and other areas. Mr. Moxam is clearly stating the reality of what many of us in industry feel. Thank you for being brave enough to speak to this issue.
Reminds me of McKeeva falsely claiming in the LA that there had been public consultation on the reduction of strata votes from 100% to 75%.
“Consultation” with the realtors, perhaps. No-one else.
Untruths in the LA. My, my. Whatever next?
“McKeeva falsely claiming”…why are you surprised ?
There are strong arguments that that legislation adversely affected strata owners’ property and therefore their human rights, and is therefore invalid.
One day it’ll land in court and the whole murky story and back-room deals will be exposed to daylight.
Well said Mr. Moxam what this government is doing is ridiculous.
I don’t know what Moxam’s worried about. If you have the right connections none of these laws are ever going to be enforced anyway. It’s just window dressing.
He’s worried because he understands the issues and what is at stake for Cayman.
Off the blacklist yet they still push through update after update making Cayman more cumbersome & expensive.
When will enough be enough??
The worst thing about it is all these moves aren’t really convincing anybody things are changing. So we’re off the ‘blacklist’? Doesn’t mean that these islands are not under constant scrutiny by various US and EU regulatory bodies looking for excuses to kick us. Quite honestly it would be better for CIG simply to say, ‘To heck with it, this is how we do business and if you don’t like it **** you!’ There’s more than enough Chinese and Arab money stashed away here to cover us, who cares about the rest of them?
When will enough be enough? NEVER! Not with the leaders we have!
