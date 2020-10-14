Cayman’s supermodel to headline charity gala

Selita Ebanks

(CNS): The Cayman Islands’ world famous supermodel, Selita Ebanks, will be making a guest appearance this weekend on home turf when she headlines a charity gala at the Ritz-Carlton. Ebanks, who will be the guest speaker at this year’s Breast Cancer Foundation Gala, grew up mostly in Cayman before moving to New York and strutting the catwalks of Europe and gracing the covers of international magazines when she was still a teenager.

Alongside a lucrative career in entertainment as a successful reality TV star, Ebanks (37) is also an active humanitarian, working with Shine on Sierra Leone, New Yorkers for Children and Cayman’s Stardom Youth Foundation.

“Cancer is something that affects us all,” Ebanks said in a press release from the foundation promoting the gala. “It has no face, size, religion, race or age. Breast cancer is possibly the most serious health issue women face. One in eight will develop some form of invasive breast cancer and until that statistic is no more, I will continue to lend my voice to support awareness to help eradicate and manage incidences of breast cancer for everyone.”

Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator for the Breast Cancer Foundation of Cayman, said the non-profit was excited to get Ebanks’ support for the important fundraiser.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the number of tickets available for this year’s Gala has been reduced, though the event is fully covered by the hotels’ exemption. Foundation officials said they were confident that this year’s event, although different, will be a “fun evening for all attendees”.