Cayman’s own gongs relaunched for 2021

New designs for the Cayman Islands Awards

(L-R) Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose; Celene Crance; Norman Bodden, OBE; Chief Justice Anthony Smellie; Premier Alden McLaughlin, MBE; James Ryan, CBE; and Malcolm Eden

(CNS): People are being invited to submit nominations for local awards within the national honours system that was relaunched by government on Monday. The Order of the Cayman Islands was created in 2010 by then premier McKeeva Bush as part of his vision for nation building. But after the 2013 awards, the local gongs were put on hold. The law supporting the award system was amended in 2018, paving the way for the relaunch and awards ceremony on National Heroes Day next year.

Speaking at a press conference to announced the revamped awards, Premier Alden McLaughlin said his government had revived the local award system with a fresh approach.

The new award scheme calls for up to ten people to be honoured in three categories: five for ‘Members’, three for ‘Officers’ and two for ‘Companion’, which is the top gong. Members of the public now have until 27 November to nominate Caymanians they believe have made exemplary contributions to the lives of those in the community.

The nominations will be considered by the Council for the Order of five people, who were introduced at the press call. The chairperson is Chief Justice Anthony Smellie and the other four members are James Ryan, Norman Bodden, Malcolm Eden and Celene Crance, will decide the deserving awardees in accordance with the National Honours and Awards Law, 2010 and the National Honours and Awards (Amendment) Law, 2018.

The premier, by virtue of that office, serves as chancellor and principal companion of the order and Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose serves as secretary to the council.

McLaughlin said it was important to honour those who are working hard to move the country forward now and inspire those to come to do the same. “Above all else, it is essential that this new system enjoys the confidence of the public,” he said. “Indeed, confidence is the lifeblood by which such a system is viewed as credible and accepted within the hearts and minds of those living within our community.” McLaughlin said the members of the council were an important part of that credibility.

CJ Smellie said only Caymanians and permanent residents are eligible to be appointed as an Ordinary member but other residents are eligible to be appointed as Honorary Members. He added, “UK citizens who live and work primarily in the United Kingdom or are resident in a foreign country are not eligible to be admitted to the Order.”

“Any person may submit a nomination. If you know someone who inspires you, please tell us about them,” he said.

These new gongs will be given out for the first time on National Heroes Day in January 2021 but officials said these new awards are separate from the National Heroes Day awards that will focus on celebrating Cayman Islands’ seafaring heritage.

Nomination forms for the Order of the Cayman Islands are available on the government website here or from the Government Administration Building reception desk or via email request to nationalhonours@gov.ky All forms must be fully completed in order to be considered.

As the orders have now been redesigned with a new look the premier said existing recipients can choose to retain their original awards or re-classify their individual awards and receive the appropriate new class in exchange. While no nomination is required for this, the re-classification will only begin after the first investiture ceremony under the new regime in January 2021.