Cayman’s own gongs relaunched for 2021
(CNS): People are being invited to submit nominations for local awards within the national honours system that was relaunched by government on Monday. The Order of the Cayman Islands was created in 2010 by then premier McKeeva Bush as part of his vision for nation building. But after the 2013 awards, the local gongs were put on hold. The law supporting the award system was amended in 2018, paving the way for the relaunch and awards ceremony on National Heroes Day next year.
Speaking at a press conference to announced the revamped awards, Premier Alden McLaughlin said his government had revived the local award system with a fresh approach.
The new award scheme calls for up to ten people to be honoured in three categories: five for ‘Members’, three for ‘Officers’ and two for ‘Companion’, which is the top gong. Members of the public now have until 27 November to nominate Caymanians they believe have made exemplary contributions to the lives of those in the community.
The nominations will be considered by the Council for the Order of five people, who were introduced at the press call. The chairperson is Chief Justice Anthony Smellie and the other four members are James Ryan, Norman Bodden, Malcolm Eden and Celene Crance, will decide the deserving awardees in accordance with the National Honours and Awards Law, 2010 and the National Honours and Awards (Amendment) Law, 2018.
The premier, by virtue of that office, serves as chancellor and principal companion of the order and Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose serves as secretary to the council.
McLaughlin said it was important to honour those who are working hard to move the country forward now and inspire those to come to do the same. “Above all else, it is essential that this new system enjoys the confidence of the public,” he said. “Indeed, confidence is the lifeblood by which such a system is viewed as credible and accepted within the hearts and minds of those living within our community.” McLaughlin said the members of the council were an important part of that credibility.
CJ Smellie said only Caymanians and permanent residents are eligible to be appointed as an Ordinary member but other residents are eligible to be appointed as Honorary Members. He added, “UK citizens who live and work primarily in the United Kingdom or are resident in a foreign country are not eligible to be admitted to the Order.”
“Any person may submit a nomination. If you know someone who inspires you, please tell us about them,” he said.
These new gongs will be given out for the first time on National Heroes Day in January 2021 but officials said these new awards are separate from the National Heroes Day awards that will focus on celebrating Cayman Islands’ seafaring heritage.
Nomination forms for the Order of the Cayman Islands are available on the government website here or from the Government Administration Building reception desk or via email request to nationalhonours@gov.ky
All forms must be fully completed in order to be considered.
As the orders have now been redesigned with a new look the premier said existing recipients can choose to retain their original awards or re-classify their individual awards and receive the appropriate new class in exchange. While no nomination is required for this, the re-classification will only begin after the first investiture ceremony under the new regime in January 2021.
Category: Local News
Is there anyone left in Cayman with any class?
More like the Order of da Lodge! Scam.
Perfume on pigs, Empty platitudes that mean nothing.
Pathetic trinkets that are symbolic of supporting a system that destroys decent values.
Stick them. Stick them all. Give them to Alden, Roper, Manderson and Kirkconnell. Surely their trophy cabinets can squeeze another gong in there?
Let them eat cake.
Only interested if I am receiving one with a bonus for not working and my patience:)
This “Order” is constitutionally illegitimate. Only the Monarch, through the Governor in this case, can bestow honour in this territory. The Premier being “Chancellor and Principal Companion” of this “Order” is an insulting, invalid farce. Fair warning to anyone who accepts one of these extremely dubious awards: I will laugh in your face if I see you wearing one, for it will mean absolutely nothing having come from a politician, and mark you ignorant. They got having the Chief Justice as head of the nominating body right, but that’s about it.
For this to have any legitimacy at all, the Chancellor and Principal Companion should be the Governor. That is how it works in Canadian provinces: the Queen’s Representative in the province serves as Chancellor and Principal Companion of the province’s Order for the duration of their term. It’s obvious isn’t it: the symbol of the Order cannot be a partisan figure. It has to be the non-partisan representative of the head of state. If the Government paid for any consulting advice about how to set up this abomination, they should ask for their money back.
I hope a future government admits this was a mistake and disbands it entirely. You are wrong, Premier, that it was a shame this “Order” did not take off. The shame is that you have revived it when it should have never existed, and had already died the death it deserved. No ‘honour’ rejected by 50% of those offered it should get a second trial. Moreover, this guarantees the UK will not award its honours to Caymanians anymore. They will say ‘you set up your own system – use it if you think this person is so deserving’. And as we all know, having some local yokel tell you that you ‘done real good’ in Heroes Square is not worth a postcard of Buckingham Palace.
The motto of the Order of the Garter, the highest honour in all the Commonwealth, is (translated from Latin) “shame on him who thinks evil of it”. The motto of the Order of the Cayman Islands translated should be “shame on him who thinks anything of it”.
Lord, if you are up there, I rarely ask you for anything unlike those who pester you multiple times a day, but please grant my fellow Caymanians some class and refinement. Teach them to know real dignity, decorum and propriety, and cause them to know how far from it we are as a people. Please do not make me live my adult life watching us devolve into apes hanging bananas around each others’ necks.
You have to be kidding. Sounds like you are jealous of local talent.
They don’t mean much if they hand out dozens per year in such a tiny population. As dumb as having so many “heroes”.
Whole place is one big gong show.
Going going gong…. 😉
Pissing away 30 big ones a month and this is somehow the priority?
They all honowable!
Got to have something for the folks who aren’t invited to run again next year.