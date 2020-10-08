Cayman gets over 120k donated face masks

Leslie Vernon, HMCI Logistics, and Patree Walcott, Secondment Operations and Logistics, accept the donation coordinated by CDEMA on behalf of HMCI

(CNS): The government has received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) as a result of the Cayman Islands’ membership of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Despite having no community transmission at the moment or shortage of supplies, Cayman has received 3,640 N95 masks and 117,900 surgical masks, which will be added to the National Personal Protective Equipment register, officials said.

The supplies were donated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Jack Ma Foundation and are valued at over US$195,000.

The donation comes shortly after the Cayman Islands was accepted into CDEMA on 28 August. Membership is due to be formalised with the filing of the Letter of Accession in the coming weeks.

“CDEMA was established to coordinate disaster relief and support mechanisms in the region,” said Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers. “Through our membership with CDEMA, the Cayman Islands has gained access to pooled resources and logistics capability which we can readily tap into as required to bolster our resilience following a disaster or emergency.”

Rivers pointed out that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic PPE, such as face masks, were in high demand and difficult to obtain. “Through the collective efforts of the government and our people, the Cayman Islands has responded remarkably to the pandemic,” she said.

“However, the threat of COVID-19 remains and we must continue to be vigilant. The Cayman Islands Government is therefore very grateful for this show of support from CDEMA and the substantial donation from the WHO and the Jack Ma Foundation, as we move cautiously through the uncharted waters ahead of us.”

The face masks will be used for surge capacity at the emergency field hospital, which Cayman has been fortunate enough not to need. The supplies will also be given to government emergency shelters if activated. They can also be used by front-line personnel for first response agencies as needed and will be absorbed into the Health Services Authority’s supplies.

Officials noted that the Jack Ma Foundation has donated millions of face masks and PPE to the WHO to distribute to countries around the world to support efforts to tackle the spread of the virus, including the USA and New Zealand.