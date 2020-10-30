Cayman braces for another bout of rough weather

(CNS): The Cayman Islands can expect rough seas of up to nine feet along the south coast early next week, as a tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean heads west. The US National Hurricane Center is predicting that the weather system could become a tropical depression by Monday, bringing another bout of rain and rough seas here, though any storm is forecast to remain well south of the Cayman area.

If 96L, as it is currently dubbed, becomes Tropical Storm Eta, it will be the first ever by that name. As the 28th storm of the season, it will place this year even with 2005 for the busiest storm season on record. The last storm in that season was never formally named as it was discovered in post-storm analysis, according to weather experts at Yale Climate Connections.

The system is expected to remain southwest of Jamaica as it heads west across the Caribbean and slows down from its current speed of 10-15mph. The system is currently producing a moderate amount of heavy thunderstorms that have grown organised over the past day.

The Port Authority of the Cayman Islands said that owners of small vessels moored in the sea or beached near the waters edge should prepare accordingly. Fishing vessels should note that there will be a small craft warning in effect.