Car thieves make off in favourite model

Stolen Honda Civil, 23 October 2020

Stolen Honda Civil, 23 October 2020

(CNS): After many months since police last reported on a stolen car, thieves have struck in Bodden Town, making off with one of the most common models to be stolen in the Cayman Islands. A white 2000 Honda Civic, registration #168 371, was last seen at about 10:30 last night parked at an address off Shamrock Road, Bodden Town. It was discovered missing this morning, Friday, at about 6:20am.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to contact 911, or anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.