Car thieves make off in favourite model
(CNS): After many months since police last reported on a stolen car, thieves have struck in Bodden Town, making off with one of the most common models to be stolen in the Cayman Islands. A white 2000 Honda Civic, registration #168 371, was last seen at about 10:30 last night parked at an address off Shamrock Road, Bodden Town. It was discovered missing this morning, Friday, at about 6:20am.
Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to contact 911, or anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Smells like a chop shop exporting parts.
Well, it looks like every single car that drives as close to me as possible and then overtakes at 50mph over the limit.
I’m sure the police are already looking all over West Bay.
Why its mostly Honda Civic stolen ,
High demand for parts
Honda parts get the highest prices in our marketplace, especially West Bay.