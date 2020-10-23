Car thieves make off in favourite model

(CNS): After many months since police last reported on a stolen car, thieves have struck in Bodden Town, making off with one of the most common models to be stolen in the Cayman Islands. A white 2000 Honda Civic, registration #168 371, was last seen at about 10:30 last night parked at an address off Shamrock Road, Bodden Town. It was discovered missing this morning, Friday, at about 6:20am.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to contact 911, or anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

  1. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 8:13 pm

    Smells like a chop shop exporting parts.

  2. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 8:10 pm

    Well, it looks like every single car that drives as close to me as possible and then overtakes at 50mph over the limit.

  3. anon says:
    23/10/2020 at 4:25 pm

    I’m sure the police are already looking all over West Bay.

  4. Anonymous says:
    23/10/2020 at 2:58 pm

    Why its mostly Honda Civic stolen ,

