Brac smash cuts power island-wide
(CNS): A driver on Cayman Brac is recovering from serious injuries at Faith Hospital after an early morning collision with a light pole on Thursday. Police said they are now investigating the single-vehicle crash, which happened at about 12:15am near to Tibbetts Turn and Watering Place, when a white Honda CRV brought down power lines and caused an island-wide power outage for three hours.
The injured man is said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in stable condition undergoing treatment.
Category: Local News, Police
It was 5 hours for Spot Bay.
Spot Bay has electricity?
4:10. Nice joke. Yes we also have no traffic jams, no crime, peaceful days and no stress. Can you say that Grand Cayman?
Damn lightpoles jumping out in front of people again instead of using the pedestrian crossing
I hope young people will learn and stop speeding, so sad, hope the young nan is ok