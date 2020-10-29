Brac smash cuts power island-wide

Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): A driver on Cayman Brac is recovering from serious injuries at Faith Hospital after an early morning collision with a light pole on Thursday. Police said they are now investigating the single-vehicle crash, which happened at about 12:15am near to Tibbetts Turn and Watering Place, when a white Honda CRV brought down power lines and caused an island-wide power outage for three hours.

The injured man is said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in stable condition undergoing treatment.