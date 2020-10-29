Brac smash cuts power island-wide

| 29/10/2020 | 5 Comments
Cayman News Service
Faith Hospital, Cayman Brac

(CNS): A driver on Cayman Brac is recovering from serious injuries at Faith Hospital after an early morning collision with a light pole on Thursday. Police said they are now investigating the single-vehicle crash, which happened at about 12:15am near to Tibbetts Turn and Watering Place, when a white Honda CRV brought down power lines and caused an island-wide power outage for three hours.

The injured man is said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in stable condition undergoing treatment.

  1. Anonymous says:
    29/10/2020 at 3:24 pm

    It was 5 hours for Spot Bay.

  2. Anonymous says:
    29/10/2020 at 2:17 pm

    Damn lightpoles jumping out in front of people again instead of using the pedestrian crossing

  3. Anonymous says:
    29/10/2020 at 1:46 pm

    I hope young people will learn and stop speeding, so sad, hope the young nan is ok

