Bill proposes $10k fine for public health breaches

(CNS): As the Cayman Islands enters a phased reopening of its borders and rolls out a new geofence home-quarantine system, government is seeking to increase fines for breaches of the Public Health Law ten-fold and quadruple the jail time. The aim is to deter behaviour that might cause a resurgence of COVID-19, given the risk the new protocols pose when Cayman is currently free of community transmission.

Opening up while the virus is spreading around the world has fuelled public concern about the increased risk of community spread, but at the same time those in the hospitality sector are keen to see government start opening Cayman up to more people.

In addition to the use of wristbands, which all arriving passengers who have been cleared for home isolation will receive, the government is hoping to double down on the security with an increase in the consequences for anyone who breaks public health laws.

The bill is expected to be debated when the Legislative Assembly meets on Wednesday, 14 October, and proposes to increase the fines currently defined in the regulations relating to the Coronavirus pandemic and place them into the Public Health Law. The amendment will see an increase in the maximum fine from $1,000 to $10,000 and increase the term of imprisonment from six months to two years for any breach of the public health law.

The move from government facilities, which are covered by round the clock security, opens up new possibilities for coronavirus to return to the community. Despite wearing wristbands that are connected to the 911 emergency call centre and will trigger an alarm if a person in isolation moves out of their quarantine limit, the measures present a greater opportunity for people to move around and interact with others.

The significant increase in punishment is designed to deter rule breaks and allow Cayman to open its borders to more categories of people while managing the risk and protecting the wider community.