Balboa case reveals planning process problems

Balboa Beach just after the storm passed this month

(CNS): The controversial development on the George Town harbour front, Balbao Beach, has served to illustrate a confusing and frustrating planning process. Last week the project went before the Planning Appeals Tribunal to hear concerns about approval given more than three years ago because the project has since gone through more changes and is currently the subject of various suspected breaches of its approval, after-the-fact applications and yet more appeals.

Given that the developers have pressed ahead with work when changes to the original planning permission were pending or appeals were in the works and previous after-the-fact applications had not been dealt with, the small, but now well documented, development has become a symbol for what some describe as the catalogue of problems surrounding the current planning process.

This project was first heard on 21 January 2015 and refused, largely because of the significant setback variances that would be needed to accommodate the project. But the developers persisted and an alternative version was approved later that year. An appeal was filed immediately, but by the time it was allowed in 2016, the project was all but complete. The developer then applied for after-the-fact planning permission and eventually secured approval in March 2017, despite the findings of the original appeals tribunal.

That decision then became the subject of this second appeal.

One lawyer recently told CNS that it is the incredibly long period of time that it takes for things to reach appeal that causes many of the problems over and above what may be poor decisions by the Central Planning Authority.

Samuel Jackson, the attorney representing Kel Thompson, the owner of the development, appeared to underscore the truth of that at the appeal when he told the chair of the meeting that it was normal for developers to press ahead with a project even when the case has been appealed. This means that even when an appeal is successful, it is often too late because the project is already built.

When it comes to commercial development, there has never been a documented case in recent history that CNS has been able to find where a developer has actually taken down a structure that was not given approval. Developers are rarely, if ever, penalized and more often than not rewarded with after-the-fact planning permission.

In the Balboa case, the landowners have appealed the recent mixed CPA decisions, following the rare occasion where it did not get full after-the-fact permission for all of the work it has done on the shoreline, including filling in the ironshore and the concrete dock.

As the acting chair of the PAT at the 9 October hearing, Richard Barton outlined the historic issues, noting that the project was confusing because none of the parties had been able to agree on the chronology of events regarding the planning process relating to this project.

“There are a number of grey areas,” he said about the project’s timeline.

Moreover, the case has served to underscore the received wisdom and acceptance by stakeholders involved in planning that the CPA has almost carte blanche when it comes to stretching and bending the Planning Law.

Kyle Broadhurst, the attorney for Chris Johnson, an objector to the project, had listed a catalogue of issues and the way the CPA had erred in law regarding many of them, from waiving set-backs to ignoring a number of environmental concerns at the time which were not argued or reasoned in its decision.

However, both Jackson and the Attorney General’s Office, which was representing the CPA, argued that the discretion of the authority to waive planning regulations is wide, to say the least, and that its decisions were lawful.

The tribunal’s decision on this is pending. Further issues relating to the project, including Thompson’s appeal, are still to be addressed, along with suspected breaches of current approvals that the planning department recently said it was investigating.