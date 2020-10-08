Arrest made after home isolation breached
(CNS): One family in home isolation has been moved to government quarantine after a member of the household breached the isolation rules by meeting another person just outside the geofenced limit. Officials said the monitoring team responded rapidly and the visitor has also been detained as the authorities tackle this first threat under the new system to the wider community of transmission of COVID-19 by a traveller.
Both the traveller who breached the isolation protocol and the visitor have been warned that they will likely be prosecuted, but officials said the matter is currently under investigation and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision.
According to a release from public health, the breach happened in very close proximity to the traveller’s home, and when the mobile compliance officers and the RCIPS responded, one of the suspects was arrested for obstructing the police.
“Public Health wishes to remind the public of the serious potential health risks to the community when persons in isolation breach their quarantine, and also when residents assist in any such breach of isolation,” officials stated. “The public and travellers should be reminded that if found in breach persons will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable, on conviction, to a fine of one thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”
CNS has asked where and when the incident occurred and whether or not the individual visiting the resident in isolation will now be quarantined.
No further details, including the age or gender of those involved, their category of approved traveller or when and how the arrived, have been revealed.
So now it begins. We will start seeing the predicted failure of this quarantine plan. We are now going to see the hysteria of quarantine breachers, the extensive man power and cost to chase down breachers, the legal and court costs, then the filling of our spacious prison with the prosecute to the fullest attitude. International opinion will not be admiration of how perfect Cayman is with covid, but rather of frustration and avoidance. This is not what Cayman needs, it cant afford to pay for all the administrative efforts this plan will cause, it cant afford to lose international financial support. Yes, Cayman does not need covid either, but it is time to be smart and apply what we have learned about covid. Covid can be reliably detected with careful repetitive testing, 7d prior to arrival, on arrival and 4d post arrival. Charge this to the traveler not the Cayman government. Limit the amount of flights, there is a happy medium between zero arriving flights and the >10 a day we were seeing before. Encourage the use of masks in indoor public spaces. These are much less restrictive and thus will be more likely to be adhered to then complete isolation even for 14 days. It is time to quit using the irrational argument of complete death if we dont have total lockdown, it is time to be smart and reasonable to limit covid and revitalize our economy. Those that believe we are fine and dont need tourism money are incredibly foolish and are denying the facts of loss of savings, pensions, jobs,businesses, and homes.
People have become so self-centered, selfish and self-entitled. Most think that laws and rules don’t apply to them.
This will be a common theme when we get people in. Another lockdown will be an absolute disaster for Cayman and all the businesses that scraped by the first one.
And in Bermuda….they are managing things without the community hysteria that seems to be driving Cayman into a frenzy!
How come Bermuda is able to do pre flight and arrival testing and allow minimal quarantining and still keep it under control and here we have one minor infraction and Cayman world loses it’s mind? It’s time for a reality check!
Think about it. This person who is in quarantine had a Covid test, which I am assuming was negative. Yes they were dumb, lots of people are. But was there a real danger for a community outbreak? No!!
The real danger is that our government is unable to see past its own insistence of a 14 day quarantine when many other jurisdictions have shown that pre-flight and arrival testing provide a realistic way of managing visitor arrivals with minimal quarantine required.
Our government’s inability to think rationally will mean they are happy for ALL tourism related businesses to die, before they show any flexibility. Why wouldn’t they? It’s not their money or sweat equity that is being destroyed every day we remain isolated.
