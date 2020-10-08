Arrest made after home isolation breached

(CNS): One family in home isolation has been moved to government quarantine after a member of the household breached the isolation rules by meeting another person just outside the geofenced limit. Officials said the monitoring team responded rapidly and the visitor has also been detained as the authorities tackle this first threat under the new system to the wider community of transmission of COVID-19 by a traveller.

Both the traveller who breached the isolation protocol and the visitor have been warned that they will likely be prosecuted, but officials said the matter is currently under investigation and a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision.

According to a release from public health, the breach happened in very close proximity to the traveller’s home, and when the mobile compliance officers and the RCIPS responded, one of the suspects was arrested for obstructing the police.

“Public Health wishes to remind the public of the serious potential health risks to the community when persons in isolation breach their quarantine, and also when residents assist in any such breach of isolation,” officials stated. “The public and travellers should be reminded that if found in breach persons will be warned for intended prosecution and are liable, on conviction, to a fine of one thousand dollars and to imprisonment for six months.”

CNS has asked where and when the incident occurred and whether or not the individual visiting the resident in isolation will now be quarantined.

No further details, including the age or gender of those involved, their category of approved traveller or when and how the arrived, have been revealed.