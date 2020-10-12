Appeal against Beach Bay hotel fails

Beach Bay development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Homeowners in the Beach Bay area of Lower Valley who are fighting to stop a ten-storey hotel being built in their quiet residential community have lost their appeal to the Planning Appeals Tribunal. The decision by the Central Planning Authority to approve the resort has been upheld after the tribunal found there was no breach in the law and it secured a commitment from the developer to expand the beach access in the current plans.

In a long and complex case, the appeal was brought by John Broadbent, who is representing a group of residents who are objecting to the development.

The loss of beach access has been a major concern of objectors, who have also argued a number of other technical points about the development breaching the law. But the main concern for the homeowners close to the project is the scale of the development, which is bound to change their community beyond recognition.

But in its decision, the tribunal said it did not accept that this development is out of keeping with the surrounding area.

“While it is not consistent with the single-family homes in the surrounding countryside, it is in keeping with the zoning which is Hotel/Tourism Zone 2. The zoning is there and it permits development of this nature to be constructed. It is to be noted as well that the development site is large by any standards applicable to local planning decisions and along the coastline and thus could be said to constitute its own area,” the PAT found.

The tribunal also noted that it is difficult to argue that a decision by the CPA would be unreasonable enough to result in an error in law. The authority is not just deciding questions of fact but a series of planning judgements with a broad range of views. The tribunal said the objections were fully ventilated at the hearing and the submissions by the relevant agencies considered. The CPA gets to decide what weight it gives to these issues.

“The authority was entitled to determine the weight to be applied to the evidence before it. The Authority determined to approve the application as a development in keeping with zoning promulgated by the Cayman Islands Government, as a project of benefit to the people of the Cayman Islands as a whole, notwithstanding the concerns and objections of the landowners in the immediate surrounding area. They were entitled to do so,” the tribunal concluded.

Disappointed by the result, the residents in the area have mixed feelings, with some believing that, given the current circumstances, it is unlikely that the project will now happen after all.

Bishop Nicholas Sykes, who lives close to the site, said that Cabinet’s decision to rezone an individual coastal section without any oversight from either legislature or the civil service is what is fundamentally at fault

“When the Executive ‘goes rogue’ on the community, the community needs to find some way of reining them in,” he said.

“The result of this fundamental breach of good government… is that the necessary institutions like the CPA and Planning Department become supine through their enforced powerlessness, and this results in absurd ‘findings’ such as that a ten-storey coastal structure is ‘consistent’ with an area such as this one. They’ve patently lost their marbles. Why? Because the Executive in a dictatorial display of power effectively trod them down to the ground years ago,” Sykes added.