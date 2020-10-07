Airport reopens and Miami flight rescheduled

| 07/10/2020 | 4 Comments
Cayman News Service
Cayman Airways staff arrive wearing face-masks (File photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Cayman Airways’ repatriation flight to Miami is now expected to depart at 2:30pm Wednesday, since all flights were cancelled yesterday after Owen Roberts International Airport and Charles Kirkconnell International Airport were both closed. The flight will return from Miami at 7pm, when arriving passengers cleared to do so will be tested at the airport and then taken into isolation at home.

Cayman Island Airports Authority and the Cayman Islands Fire Service carried out an extensive inspection at the airports yesterday afternoon and reopened both facilities to cargo and repatriation flights.

Comments (4)

  1. Anonymous says:
    07/10/2020 at 12:17 pm

    All aboard the ‘Rona Express, Choo Choooo!

