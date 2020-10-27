Active COVIDs remain at 20 with no new cases

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has reported that 352 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were all negative. Out of Cayman’s 239 confirmed cases of the virus, 20 remain active, with those individuals not yet considered recovered. Public health officials continue to monitor their condition and provide support as needed. Three patients are symptomatic and one person remains in hospital. The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the medical officer of health, is 583.

Cayman has now conducted more than 46,000 PCR tests since it began testing for the virus in March.

Around the world there are now more than 44 million cases of the virus and over nine million of those are in the United States, where more than 232,000 people have died.