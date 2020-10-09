230+ tested after primary school COVID-19 case

CMO Dr John Lee at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS: Government is waiting for results from more than 230 swabs taken from the contacts of a Year 2 student at Red Bay Primary School who tested positive for COVID-19 today before it makes any decisions about the current regulatory regime surrounding the virus. All the child’s close family members have already been tested and none were positive, though one sibling is showing some potential symptoms, Dr John Lee said Friday.

How the child became positive is still not established but it is understood the test was a weak positive. However, speaking at the COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said there was no reason to believe that this was a false positive. He was unable to say if the low level of viral load indicated that the child was in the early or late stages of the virus.

Outlining the timeline as to how the young student came to be tested for the coronavirus, HSA Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams said the child was showing symptoms from last Friday. Because of the school closure due to Hurricane Delta, the child had not been to school since then but was taken to the doctor on Wednesday, after which a decision was made to test for the virus. Because the result was positive, the school was informed first thing Friday and the containment protocols were activated.

The large number of swabs taken are from all of the children in Year 2 at Red Bay Primary, their parents, relevant staff and other possible close contacts of the impacted family.

The child’s mother works at the Needs Assessment Unit, so her colleagues have also been tested. NAU was closed today in any event for administrative purposes, and a deep cleaning that had been scheduled for the building later this week has now been brought forward.

Dr Lee said that further contact tracing continues and the Health Services Authority will be opening a drive-thru testing service tomorrow morning for anyone who feels they should take a test.

While this appears to be the first case of community transmission in almost three months, it may not necessarily be of significant concern, given the low viral load of the child. Nevertheless, Dr Lee said there has always been and continues to be a risk to the community, not just from those who might breach quarantine but because there are still weaknesses in Cayman’s border controls.

The port and airports remain open and staff return home to their families after work, having been in limited and controlled contact with those from overseas, but was contact nonetheless.

Dr Lee also confirmed at Friday’s press briefing that there were five other positive cases in travellers, bringing the total positive cases to six from a batch 255 completed tests.

Three of those positive tests were from newly arrived travellers currently in quarantine, none of whom have yet shown symptoms. Two were at the end of their 15 day isolation period and will now have to remain in isolation for ten more days.

Cayman now has eight active cases of the virus, two of which are symptomatic, including the child and a previous positive patient who remains in hospital in stable condition.

Commenting on the news that the young student had likely acquired the virus through unknown community transmission, Premier Alden McLaughlin said it was a very concerning situation but that government would wait on the test results before making any adjustments to the current regulations. Hopeful that this was a one-off situation, he pointed to the immediate and rapid response of public health officials.

McLaughlin said government would continue to be guided by the science and was not yet overly concerned that this indicated there was an outbreak.

There will likely be another briefing on Saturday after the swabs taken today had gone through the full testing process and further contact tracing had been undertaken. The premier said that government would then decide whether or not to reopen Red Bay Primary and what else might need to be done to continue to contain any further spread.

“We have in place now the systems, the expertise and the technology that is necessary to be able to quickly close down any outbreak of the virus should that be the case,” he said. “We are more than up to the task.” Pointing to the situation in New Zealand, he added, “We have always understood, as a government… that it is inevitable that there will be cases that will pop up.”

McLaughlin continued, “This virus is still very mysterious in some ways, and because a significant number of people are asymptomatic… they may pass it on.” Noting the steady flow of people coming and going, he said he was not sure how much more careful government could be.

Many people in the community want the government to further open the borders, but the premier said that would not happen until they were sure they could do safely based on the science. He accepted that Cayman cannot exist in a complete bubble going forward as no one knows how long this pandemic will last, but he urged people to look around the world and how many people continue to die.