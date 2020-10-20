$20M dump works to start but still no full deal
(CNS): The Dart-led consortium selected as government’s preferred bidder for the national waste management project over three years ago has signed a sub-contract with government worth over $20 million. But there is still no full deal agreed for the entire project. This preliminary works contract is to cap and remediate the George Town dump, create a new temporary landfill, deal with tyres and scrap metal, and what were described as legacy issues.
In a symbolic signing event at the Government Information Service TV studios on Tuesday, government officials and representatives of the consortium signed the deal and described this preliminary move as a significant step. But they also admitted that negotiations on the full contract were still not concluded and that even if the deal is signed before the end of this year, it would be 2024 before the proposed waste-to-energy plant will be completed.
This deal will see Dart’s construction company, DECCO, and its partners begin work to properly cap the current landfill, put on a new liner to reduce the leaching and begin taking off the gas. They will also create a new landfill area, which will be where Grand Cayman’s garbage will go for the next three years or more until the WTE plant is up and running, officials said.
This new ‘dump’ will be adjacent to the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. When the WTE plant is finally built and operational, that too will be capped and the residual waste from burning the rubbish will be placed in a third landfill spot elsewhere on the current site.
Environmental Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that the work Dart has been doing over the last year was not really capping or remediation, although this is what had previously been implied. It was instead emergency work to address the fire problem. But the minister said that now the real work to cap the dump would begin ahead of the main deal, which he and the premier both believed would be signed before the year end.
The minister said he was unable to give any idea how much this project would ultimately cost and that this sub-contract would not be made public until the entire agreement was fully negotiated.
A significant part of this future project is the WTE plant, which will burn rubbish and capture the gasses coming from the capped landfills to create energy that will be used by CUC.
However, Grand Cayman’s power provider was once again absent from today’s event. Despite its intrinsic part in the project and the minister’s insistence that CUC remains on board, officials from the company have never been present at any of the events relating to the project.
While CUC has said in other forums that they have factored in the idea of using the energy from this project, they have said very little else about their part or made any firm public commitments to it.
Nevertheless, government made much of today’s signing, which officials said would also allow design details for the project, including the WTE, to be finalised ahead of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) and the planning application.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was pleased the project had reached a point where the people of the Cayman Islands could begin to see the realisation of government’s vision for waste management in the country. Seymour, however, said he understood the public frustrations with the length of time taken over the negotiations.
Cameron Graham, the president of DECCO, the Dart-owned company leading the private sector consortium, said the company was committed to ensuring the project was implemented to provide a long-term, environmentally sustainable and value-for-money solution for the country.
Category: environmental health, Health
Christ. Is that Jon Jon in the picture. Bet he smackarooing his hands together.
So the new 3 year dump is also at the same location?? Can we get more clarity on that please.
Ministry of Environmental Health – Please put out a press release detailing the lining, etc., being done for the new dump section, especially as its going into swamp. – Thanks.
This is great to hear but after 20+ years of promises I for one want the ‘full meal deal’. Is there a plan regarding mandatory public participation in re- cycling and composting within 3 years? We are a population of 65000 (maybe). How difficult could it be? Maybe it is since I am no expert.
sure
LOL, having worked with them before and if you ask anyone in the construction industry, nothing worked on by Decco can be value for money. Ive never seen such disorganization, lack of communication and wasted time/money in my 30yrs of construction. SMH.
Yes Dartbots, dislike as much as you want. Does not change the truth.
… the people of the Cayman Islands could begin to see…that it is safer to have the Dump as it is than to have WtE plant built , run and monitored by local “expertise” in the absence of regulations or even people who understand that such projects start with Clean Air Act or its equivalent.
“While the DEH has provisions in place to monitor the construction and operation of incinerators, the official explained that the regulations do not include the “guidelines indicating what pollutants one should test for”. In addition, the DEH does not have the “necessary equipment to allow for adequate monitoring of such emissions at this time”.”
If they don’t know how to monitor incinerator emissions, imagine what do they know about WtE.
https://cnslocallife.com/2018/09/emissions-incinerators/
https://www.caymancompass.com/2018/10/03/no-air-pollution-controls-at-landfill-incinerators/