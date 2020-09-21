Wanted man charged over abuse

Conway Whittaker

(CNS): Conway Whittaker (41), from North Side, has been charged with various offences following his arrest Friday, after going on the run in the wake of a domestic abuse incident last Tuesday. He was charged Monday with causing fear or provocation of violence, common assault, threats to kill, intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Police arrested Conway at the Bodden Town Police Station after he turned himself in and spent the weekend in custody. He was expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.