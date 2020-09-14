Voter numbers rise 253 days out from election day

(CNS): The deadline to make the 1 January voter register is 1 October, and while the final deadline to make the list in time for the 2021 General Election is 4 January, election officials say they are already seeing an increase in individuals wanting to get their names on the roll now. The current register stands at 21,903 and the next one will be published on 1 October.

There are, however, around 5,000 people who are entitled to vote that are not yet on the roll.

After the 1 October deadline, any qualified individuals who want to vote in the elections on 26 May must register before 4 January 2021 to make the list and exercise their democratic right. People who are 17 years old but turning 18 before the election and meet the other voter eligibility requirements can register before the date of the next general election.

Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell urged people who are qualified to sign up.

“Since the last registration deadline, we have seen encouraging numbers of individuals registering to vote,” he said. “As we begin to increase our efforts ahead of the next general election, we hope to see more people come forward to register. By registering to vote, you play your part in maintaining a healthy democracy in the Cayman Islands.”

All potential electors are asked to review their documentation before making their application to register to vote and the following requirements must be met:

Must be a Caymanian

Must be aged 18 years or older

Must be a resident in the Cayman Islands

Must have resided in the Cayman Islands for no less than a total of 24 months in the last four years

If a potential voter meets all those requirements they should complete application Form 4, which is available from the Elections Office website, then submit the application form along with the required supporting documents either in person to the Election Office or via email to the registering officer for the district or to office@elections.ky

The required supporting documents required are:

Caymanian Status Holders:

Birth certificate

Caymanian Status Certificate or letter

Photo ID (either passport or driver’s licence)

Caymanian born and have Caymanian parent/s or grandparents:

Birth certificate of applicant, if born on the Islands

Birth certificate of one of his/her parents or grandparents that were born on the Islands

An acknowledgement letter

Photo ID (either passport or driver’s licence)

People who have recently concluded prison sentences of more than 12 months are reminded that they need to re-register to vote using the same process described above.

Individuals who are unsure if they are currently registered can check their details on the Elections Office website or in person at the Elections Office.

The registration deadline is also an opportunity for existing voters to do their part in maintaining the accuracy of the list of electors.

The following individuals are strongly encouraged to contact the Elections Office in order to make the necessary updates.

Existing voters who have recently moved residence or changed their name or occupation

Friends or family of a registered voter who has passed away within the last six months, particularly if the individual passed away overseas

Family members who believe their relative is no longer medically or mentally able to vote (this should be confirmed in writing by a medical doctor)

Individuals who wish to object to a voter being included in the list on the grounds that they have been living outside the Cayman Islands for more than two years for reasons other than medical, education, work for the government or work on an aircraft or ship.