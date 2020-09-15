Volunteers wanted to ‘police’ public servants

(CNS): The Governor’s Office has put out a call for civic-minded, fair and politically neutral accountants, lawyers and other professional volunteers who would like to be considered for a seat on the Commission for Standards in Public Life (CSPL). With the implementation of the law earlier this year, members of this commission will be in a position to make a difference and hold public servants, especially politicians, accountable.

As the tenure of the former members, Rosie Whittaker-Myles, who chaired the commission for almost five years, and member Sheenah Hislop come to an end, Governor Martyn Roper is inviting expressions of interest from the public for appointments to CSPL. It is unclear if current member Isatou Smith is remaining on the commission. However, it appears from the release that the commission will grow from three members to four (the chair plus three members).

Since 2015, when it was formed, the commission has limped along with no power to investigate or enforce standards among elected officials, board appointees and public servants who might be conflicted politically in their roles. But the law was finally implemented in March this year, just weeks before the country was locked down, finally giving the commission the power to investigate potential ethics breaches and conflicts of interest.

“The Commission for Standards in Public Life is an extremely valuable resource in the advancement of good governance,” the governor said in a press release inviting members of the public to put themselves forward. “Now that the Standards in Public Life Law has commenced, this Commission has the ability to function at a very high level, especially as it relates to reducing conflicts of interest,” he added.

According to the release issued by the Commissions Secretariat, people who would fit the profile for the commission are civic-minded, demonstrate the ability to be measured, fair and politically neutral, and are regarded by their peers and members of the community as maintaining the highest standards of integrity. They must also have a willingness to advocate for the cause and educate the general public.

The release noted that the Constitution requires the members to be Caymanian and “have knowledge of practice in the private or public sector”. At least one member must be a chartered or certified accountant with at least ten years experience and another member must be a legal practitioner who has practiced in the Commonwealth for at least ten years.

No one who is a member of the Legislative Assembly or who has held office in a political party for the last five years can be a member. The ban also applies to anyone who has held public office during the preceding three years.

The appointments are made by the governor after consultation with the premier and the leader of the opposition for a renewable term of four years. These voluntary appointments, which come with a small stipend, require individuals to contribute about 10 to 20 hours per month, sometimes more for a chairperson.

In addition to its local remit, the CSPL has regional involvement with the Commonwealth Caribbean Association of Integrity Commissions and Anti-Corruption bodies (CCAICACB) as a member. The CCAICACB hosts an annual conference and other knowledge exchange endeavours with its regional delegates with the goal of curbing corruption.