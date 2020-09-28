Visiting pod of killer whales caught on camera

Picture of orca from footage taken by Chris Briggs

(CNS): The Department of Environment has posted captivating drone video footage of a pod of orcas about two miles off the coast of East End last week. There were at least ten of these ‘killer whales’ in the pod, which are infrequent visitors to our waters. The footage was taken by Chris Briggs and given to the DoE to help them in their mission to catalogue the marine mammals and sharks that are passing through our area.