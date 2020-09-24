Virtual runners to join Cayman Islands Marathon

Steve and Ally Speirs at last year’s race

(CNS): With staggered start times, social distancing and limited spectators, the annual Cayman Islands Marathon is going ahead on 6 December regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have confirmed, But this year overseas competitors and local runners will also be given the chance to compete virtually by running in a location of their choice, or even on a treadmill. Runners can run the race whenever they want and time it themselves.

In a press release about the 2020 race, the organisers said virtual running events have become popular during the pandemic. These races allow participants to run, jog or walk from any location they choose, such as the road, on the treadmill, at the gym or on a track.

Because of travel restrictions and border closings, runners in Cayman have already taken part this way in other international races, for example Oddy Grullon completed the virtual Boston Marathon on 13 September in a time of 4 hours 16 minutes.

Rhonda Kelly of Kelly Holding Events & Communications, which is organising the vent, said that even though Cayman has suppressed the spread of COVID-19 better than many other countries, people are still apprehensive about gathering in groups to run a race.

“As organisers we are committed to ensuring a safe event that adheres to any and all Cayman Islands Public Health regulations that may be in place,” she said. “However, we wanted to give people the opportunity to run Cayman on their own terms,” she added, noting the virtual full and half marathon categories.

Virtual race participants must run their registered distance between Monday, 30 November, and Monday, 7 December,

“They will then receive a medal, official race shirt or tank and a personalised bib in the mail a few weeks after the live event takes place,” Kelly said. Cayman residents who opt to do the virtual run can collect their bibs and shirt or tank at Packet Pick Up and their medals the week after the race at the Kelly Holding office.

All overseas runners or walkers who register for and complete the marathon will be automatically entered in a draw to win a trip to the Cayman Islands, which includes airfare for two, a five-night stay at the race’s official hotel and registration for the 2021 race.

Kelly said that many of the overseas runners who come for the race every year are unable to do the 14-day self-isolation requirement, but she was confident that they will return in 2021.

Steve and Ally Speirs from Virginia Beach, Virginia, will be missing the Cayman Marathon for the first time since 2009.

“Naturally I’m really disappointed we won’t be able to make it this year. Unfortunately, with the current COVID-19 situation, it is pretty much impossible to make the trip and run the race,” said Steve Speirs, who has won the full marathon four times. “Some people will say it’s just a race, but the marathon is now an annual tradition for both of us and something we look forward to immensely. We’ll really miss seeing the many friends we’ve made over the years.”

Speirs will be competing virtually, and while it will not be the same as being in Cayman in person, at least he will feel like he’s not missing out completely, and he looks forward to adding the 2020 medal to his Cayman marathon collection.

Kelly said that current plans for the actual race include staggered starts. Organisers hope that by December the gathering allowance will have increased but they are also putting social distancing measures in place as well as considering masks for volunteers. As a last resort, if things have not changed, it might be a spectator-free event, but the race will adhere to whatever regulations are in place at the time, Kelly confirmed.