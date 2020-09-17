UK’s COVID-19 cases rise ahead of isolation trial

British Airways air-bridge (Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

(CNS): On the eve of a trial run for new COVID-19 isolation protocols with selected passengers arriving on a British Airways flight from London, the UK saw its highest number of cases in one day since May. While the Cayman Islands had 140 negative COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, there were almost 4,000 new cases in the last 24 hours in the UK and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted that the country has a testing problem.

The Cayman government is allowing around two dozen people arriving from the UK tomorrow to self-isolate at home or in designated accommodation using a geofencing device rather than being locked down in a quarantine facility.

This is a test run ahead of the plan for a soft border reopening on 1 October, which government hopes will enable property owners and other wealthy visitors who want to come to to come to Cayman for several months to self-quarantine for two weeks in their own homes or at designated hotels and condos rather than in government-designated facilities.

Most of these guest will, however, be coming from the UK via the new fortnightly BA service or from North America on a Cayman Airways flight through Miami or on a private jet. The UK and the US currently top the COVID-19 numbers charts in one way or another, and neither country has the virus under control.

On Wednesday, Johnson said that, given the number of people admitted to hospital in England and the coronavirus reaching the highest level since the start of July, the death rate there was likely to start rising in the coming weeks.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee, Johnson conceded that there was currently not enough testing capacity and that “many people are deeply frustrated”. He also warned that the much-touted plan for a return to more normality through the mass use of new, near-instant tests was “a long way off”.

Meanwhile, here in the Cayman Islands there have been no cases of community transmission since 11 July. There are just three active cases in travellers who are asymptomatic. They were in government quarantine with 230 other people but they are expected to be given the all clear shortly.

Cayman has now carried out 37,292 tests, making it one of the top per capita testing countries in the world.