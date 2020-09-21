UK has no hidden agenda re regiment, says governor

Governor Martyn Roper at the Cayman Islands Regiment passing out parade

(CNS): Cayman’s new defence force is beginning a second round of recruitment for reservists, as the bill to formalise this local army is headed for the Legislative Assembly. But Governor Martyn Roper has again stated that Britain “has no economic, political, security or national interest in anything other than supporting Cayman and the region in disaster preparedness and resilience”, quashing rumours that there is a hidden agenda.

With tensions still high in the community after the governor, under the direction of the UK, used his reserved powers to pass the Civil Partnership Law, some critics in the community are linking this use of legislative force by the UK with the consolidation of the regiment. Some have also expressed concern that because this reserve regiment is part of the UK’s defence resources, recruits could be drafted to fight on behalf of Britain should it be necessary.

However, the volunteer army was originally an idea posed more than 15 years ago by Premier Alden McLaughlin when he saw the Bermuda Regiment in action here after Hurricane Ivan. The UK had not responded favourably to the request until much more recently, when the current governor, with support from the armed services minister in the UK, helped move the idea forward.

Roper said the creation of the regiment had been supported by the Cabinet and the National Security Council, including the leader of the opposition. “Cabinet and the National Security Council accepted the UK offer of technical support. My job is to ensure that that support is delivered rapidly and effectively,” he said Friday.

A new recruitment drive is underway for fit healthy and enthusiastic Caymanians over the age of 18 to help swell the ranks towards the target of 175 men and women by the end of 2021. The second batch of recruits will begin training in February.

On Friday two of the existing recruits headed to London on the British Airways flight to embark on their junior officer training at Sandhurst, Britain’s military academy.

The bill for the new army is now going through a 21 public consultation before it is expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly.