UK has no hidden agenda re regiment, says governor
(CNS): Cayman’s new defence force is beginning a second round of recruitment for reservists, as the bill to formalise this local army is headed for the Legislative Assembly. But Governor Martyn Roper has again stated that Britain “has no economic, political, security or national interest in anything other than supporting Cayman and the region in disaster preparedness and resilience”, quashing rumours that there is a hidden agenda.
With tensions still high in the community after the governor, under the direction of the UK, used his reserved powers to pass the Civil Partnership Law, some critics in the community are linking this use of legislative force by the UK with the consolidation of the regiment. Some have also expressed concern that because this reserve regiment is part of the UK’s defence resources, recruits could be drafted to fight on behalf of Britain should it be necessary.
However, the volunteer army was originally an idea posed more than 15 years ago by Premier Alden McLaughlin when he saw the Bermuda Regiment in action here after Hurricane Ivan. The UK had not responded favourably to the request until much more recently, when the current governor, with support from the armed services minister in the UK, helped move the idea forward.
Roper said the creation of the regiment had been supported by the Cabinet and the National Security Council, including the leader of the opposition. “Cabinet and the National Security Council accepted the UK offer of technical support. My job is to ensure that that support is delivered rapidly and effectively,” he said Friday.
A new recruitment drive is underway for fit healthy and enthusiastic Caymanians over the age of 18 to help swell the ranks towards the target of 175 men and women by the end of 2021. The second batch of recruits will begin training in February.
On Friday two of the existing recruits headed to London on the British Airways flight to embark on their junior officer training at Sandhurst, Britain’s military academy.
The bill for the new army is now going through a 21 public consultation before it is expected to be debated in the Legislative Assembly.
Category: Local News
Cayman’s success has been due to peaceful initiatives and organizations, not guns and military activity. There are countless poor countries around the world that have military regiments that do little but protect corrupt leadership. Just imagine the problems from having a “strong man” in power.
Cayman has many problems, including the recent hack and release of FINCEN SARs and the new regulation that will follow. These are difficult intellectual battles to fight, and it is better to spend the resources there.
There has been such an extensive erosion of trust in recent times that I don’t know how and when things will ever recover.
Yeah right… Don’t believe that at all.
This makes me proud, to have something that can help in times of need and that teaches our young men and women valuable life skills is very positive.
Yes but too many people here subscribe to right wing made conspiracy theories and are devoid of any critical thinking.
In what circumstances does the governor or the premier envisage them being issued firearms?
Post hurricane law enforcement most likely scenario, just as in the aftermath of Ivan when regular police were armed to deter looting
People forget to look at the bigger picture in that the Regiment could be deployed to provide assistance to other territories that are more dangerous than Cayman.
100 prisoners escaped from the prison in BVI during Irma. If they are sent to assist in these situations I am sure it is better for them to be armed and have appropriate training than just being additional ‘man power’.
Can’t win with some people. There will always be some conspiracy theory floating around to throw mud on good intentions and there will always be idiots believing the worst.
There will always be conspiratorial theories by idiots and nay sayers who appear to thrive on them.
Congratulations to the young men and women who have taken the step forward to join. Keep up the good work and inspire more like yourselves to join you in this noble venture.