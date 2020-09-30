UK fire chief to stay despite succession promise

Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker

(CNS): More than five years after Premier Alden McLaughlin refused to endorse the recruitment of a foreign chief fire office at a Legislative Assembly Finance Committee hearing, the contract for the latest CFO recruited from the UK has been extended for another two years in the face of unfulfilled succession plan promises. The one-year contract for CFO Paul Walker has been renewed until September 2022, when a local officer will take the reins, according to a release Wednesday.

Walker came to Cayman following the departure of David Hails, who was recruited from the UK in 2016 on the understanding that he would put a succession plan in place to prepare a local officer to take the job at the end of his three-year term. But after his contracted ended, Hails failed to fulfill that commitment.

This led to the recruitment of Walker as an interim chief last September on contract for just one year. He, too, committed to finding a Caymanian replacement for himself before the end of his contract.

When Walker arrived, three long-serving senior Caymanian officers, Brevon Elliott, Roy Charlton and Tina Ebanks, had already been appointed as deputy chief fire officers (DCFOs) and one of them was expected to take over the CFO post once the year was up. On arrival Walker said the main goal for his 12-month tenure was to replace himself with a local officer.

But in the release officials revealed that a decision had been made that he would stay, “following an assessment of ongoing professional development” over the past 12 months.

As part of what was described as another two-year succession plan, Walker will recommend a Caymanian candidate to act as chief fire officer designate from September next year, “following a rigorous and challenging selection process”.

That candidate will then spend a year working with Walker to take up the job on 1 September 2022. In the official press release, the three deputies were quoted as welcoming that decision.

Elliot, Ebanks and Charlton said that at first they had been hesitant about his appointment but now they “fully recognise that his knowledge and support has helped to assist us with restructuring and professionalising the Cayman Islands Fire Service”.

Despite the fact that Walker has also failed to fulfill his primary goal of readying a local officer for the job over the last twelve months, officials lauded his work. Chief Officer in the Ministry of Home Affairs Dax Basdeo said he had had a positive impact on the CIFS by sharing “his experiences and learnings” to support the DCFOs’ development.

“I am confident the organisation and personnel will continue to benefit from Chief Walker’s leadership over the next two years. It will lay a strong foundation on which a future Caymanian chief fire officer can continue to build a high performing, well equipped, best in class fire and rescue service,” Basdeo said.

It has been a busy year for the CIFS, with an earthquake, the landfill fires and the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has also recruited 21 new local firefighters and introduced a new shift pattern to cut overtime and maintain safe standards. The delivery, training and rollout of new breathing apparatus and hydraulic road rescue equipment was also completed this year, among many other changes.

Walker said he had enjoyed his first year in Cayman very much. “I have been impressed with the dedication, professionalism and flexibility of colleagues across CIFS and the Cayman Islands Government,” he said in the release.

“Major incidents including an earthquake, large landfill site fires and the COVID-19 pandemic have all provided excellent operational and command experiential learning for colleagues across CIFS. Nevertheless, the impact on our human resource capacity to deliver organisational and personal development outcomes within one year has been clear,” he added without explaining the failure to replace himself.

“I very much look forward to continuing to guide CIFS to becoming the fire service it aspires to be, and to develop our senior officers to reach their potential,” he said.

According to the release, Walker has presented the Ministry of Home Affairs with a two-year plan that supports continued professional development for the DCFOs. It also delivers key strategic projects relating to equipment, buildings, training, structure and operations.

Part of the planned professional development includes a four-month rotation of functions for the deputies to all three CIFS departments: Aviation, Domestic and Administration. A series of workshops to support strategic areas of work are also planned, along with two-week secondments to the UK for all three DCFOs to explore new ways of working and different types of fire and rescue equipment.