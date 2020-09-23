Turtles still at risk despite record year

Baby green turtle emerges from a nest and heads to the sea

(CNS): This year’s turtle nesting season may be a record-breaking year for the number of nests but experts at the Department of Environment are reminding residents that there are still a number of preventable threats for turtles, particularly artificial lighting, which lures the babies as they hatch away from the relative safety of the sea to the dangers of pools, roads and death.

However, as the season stretches on this year, it is proving to be “very promising” and turtles have been laying many eggs, the DoE said on social media. In one deep nest discovered recently researchers watched the babies still emerging five days after the first hatchlings came out.

Following a directive from the National Conservation Council last month, the DoE has implemented an interim protective order to protect critical nesting habitat for turtles in specific parts of Seven Mile Beach. This will force the Central Planning Authority (CPA) to act on the advice of the DoE regarding turtle mitigating strategies for beachfront development, especially lighting, but it has few powers yet to enforce existing properties to change their lights.

Nevertheless, several condo owners and strata have done so anyway, and the department commended “those wonderful properties that are turtle champions and who have changed their lighting to turtle friendly lights”.

The lighting is not only beautiful but helps the turtle babies follow their natural path to the sea and, hopefully, grow big enough to one day come back to our shores and nest, the DoE research team said.