Turtles still at risk despite record year
(CNS): This year’s turtle nesting season may be a record-breaking year for the number of nests but experts at the Department of Environment are reminding residents that there are still a number of preventable threats for turtles, particularly artificial lighting, which lures the babies as they hatch away from the relative safety of the sea to the dangers of pools, roads and death.
However, as the season stretches on this year, it is proving to be “very promising” and turtles have been laying many eggs, the DoE said on social media. In one deep nest discovered recently researchers watched the babies still emerging five days after the first hatchlings came out.
Following a directive from the National Conservation Council last month, the DoE has implemented an interim protective order to protect critical nesting habitat for turtles in specific parts of Seven Mile Beach. This will force the Central Planning Authority (CPA) to act on the advice of the DoE regarding turtle mitigating strategies for beachfront development, especially lighting, but it has few powers yet to enforce existing properties to change their lights.
Nevertheless, several condo owners and strata have done so anyway, and the department commended “those wonderful properties that are turtle champions and who have changed their lighting to turtle friendly lights”.
The lighting is not only beautiful but helps the turtle babies follow their natural path to the sea and, hopefully, grow big enough to one day come back to our shores and nest, the DoE research team said.
Anyone who sees a turtle nest is asked to send a WhatsApp message with locations and photos to the Turtle Hotline: 938-6378.
Anyone who witnesses poaching or interference with turtles is urged to contact the DoE conservation officers at 916-4271 or call 911.
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Cayman could quintuple its turtle births and these turtles would still be endangered. We shouldn’t be eating any of them. Shouldn’t be on the menu at all – and it’s really worrying that still needs to be explained to everyone.
The Turtle Farm abattoir, like cigarette manufacturers, and other anti-social industries, should be required by law to furnish every buyer of any quantity of our subsidized meat with an educational DOE information leaflet that explains the state of the global “fishery” of the species, that they are protected species, the lifetime tourism value of each live turtle in its natural habitat, the necessity to wean-off and not eat the meat at all, the penalties for poaching, and the numbers/reward of reporting any poaching in progress.
There is no political willingness to condition-out to more responsible diet/habits. That laziness costs us >$100,000,000 per decade in direct public subsidized losses.
This should be taught in the schools too. Duh.