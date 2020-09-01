Tropical Storm Nana forms south of Jamaica

Potential track of TS Nana, 2pm EDT Tuesday (from NOAA)

(CNS): The US National Hurricane Center has confirmed that Tropical Storm Nana formed Tuesday morning some 120 miles southwest of Kingston, Jamaica. While there are no official warnings in effect for the Cayman Islands as the storm is expected to stay south of our area, forecasters say the system will produce heavy rain from Tuesday night into Wednesday with a slim chance of storm force winds.

At 1pm local time Nana was moving west at 18mph with winds of up to 50mph, the NHC advisory said. On the forecast track, Nana will be moving near but north of the coast of Honduras on Wednesday and approaching the coast of Belize on Thursday. Tropical storm force winds currently extend outward up to 80 miles from the centre, mainly northeast through northwest of the centre.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Nana could become a hurricane just prior to landfall on Thursday.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service is also monitoring the storm and said an increase in showers and potential flooding of low lying areas are expected from later this afternoon. Seas are forecast to become choppy in and around heavier showers. Small craft are advised to exercise caution.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and thunder, as Nana tracks west across the Caribbean headed for the coast of Central America.