Towels were main casualty in Ritz-Carlton fire

Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The management of the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman was breathing a sigh of relief Thursday following a small fire at the resort’s Bar Jack on Wednesday night, as towels appeared to be the main casualty. The blaze was quickly extinguished by the Cayman Islands Fire Service and no one was hurt. The fire comes as the Ritz emerges from a modest staycation summer, and while its manager, Marc Langevin, said there were some silver linings, the road to tourism recovery would be complex.

“Although the occupancy levels were modest compared to what we had seen in previous years, reopening our resort for staycations back in June had plenty of silver linings and it proved to have many positive outcomes,” Langevin said in a response to CNS. “For our ‘staycationers’, we were able to showcase our myriad of resort experiences, legendary service and amenities and remind our local guests of the beauty of the destination.”

The manager of the islands second largest hotel said people don’t have to leave the island to have a memorable vacation.

“I was amazed by the number of heartwarming comments, even from multi-generation born Caymanians, who shared they had never stayed on Seven Mile Beach before and enjoyed the experience either with their families or as a getaway from their families after the quarantine period,” he said.

Langevin said employees’ wages were certainly impacted due to the significantly reduced gratuity pool but it provided a newfound appreciation for the ability to work and for our guests. “They were all eager to return to operations and it shows in the outstanding service provided for our local guests across the resort,” Langevin said about his team.

Reopening to locals has also provide an opportunity for the resort to trial the enhanced service protocols to support more robust sanitizing standards and promote social distancing in all areas of the resort. It allowed time to prepare a safe environment for guests and employees as the islands slowly and safely welcome back stay-over visitors.

“We are truly appreciative of the support we received through the patronage and generosity of our local guests to support our employees during this difficult period, their words of encouragement, understanding and appreciation,” he said.

But Langevin is well aware of the up hill struggle ahead. “While the road that led to the successful suppression of the COVID-19 virus in the Cayman Islands was fairly straightforward thanks to the regulations and policies put in place by the government as well as their proactive testing, the road to recovery seems much more complex,” he said.

“It will have to be treated with the knowledge and insight of a matured leadership supported by a collaborative approach and participation not just from the government entities but from the private sector as well,” he added.

Langevin warned that the dynamic process ahead will require rigor, but also calculated risk, as the country transitions through the various re-opening phases.