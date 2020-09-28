Tibbetts crowned in absence of pageant

Kadejah Bodden (left) passes the Miss Cayman Islands Universe crown to Mariah Tibbetts (Photo by AJ Conolly)

(CNS): Mariah Tibbetts (26), the first runner-up in the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant last year, was crowned as the 2020 representative on Saturday at a scaled down event. The competition was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with expectations that the Miss Universe pageant is still going ahead next year, a decision was made to crown Tibbetts so that the Cayman Islands can send a competitor.

The crowning took place at Grand Old House, where the former Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Kadejah Bodden, handed over the sparkly tiara to Tibbetts.