Tibbetts crowned in absence of pageant

| 28/09/2020 | 15 Comments
Kadejah Bodden (left) passes the Miss Cayman Islands Universe crown to Mariah Tibbetts (Photo by AJ Conolly)

(CNS): Mariah Tibbetts (26), the first runner-up in the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant last year, was crowned as the 2020 representative on Saturday at a scaled down event. The competition was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with expectations that the Miss Universe pageant is still going ahead next year, a decision was made to crown Tibbetts so that the Cayman Islands can send a competitor.

The crowning took place at Grand Old House, where the former Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Kadejah Bodden, handed over the sparkly tiara to Tibbetts.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: Community, Local News

Comments (15)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    28/09/2020 at 2:03 pm

    Please leave race or skin colour out of this. We DON’T need those sentiments inflamed in Cayman. Next you’ll be calling for BLM protests!

    Ms. Tibbetts is a Caymanian of Caymanian parents, that’s all that matters – even if it should.

    BTW, I’m a black Caymanian with white cousins. We’re all mixed!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    28/09/2020 at 1:21 pm

    I don’t care XXXX public-funded hand-ups shouldn’t be doled out by looks, sex appeal, or via back-stabbing pageantry. This entire enterprise is creepy and gross, perhaps worse now because of the women fronting for the male pageant and future glam-event organizers – gaslighting us with a faux women’s empowerment narrative, even as the contestants stand there shivering in high heels and a bikini. Time was up on all of this many years ago.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    28/09/2020 at 12:43 pm

    Very nice for the young lady, I bet this was a nice 2020 surprise. I hope she gets the scholarship and wears the crown well.

    These young ladies usually have a very positive background, message, education focus, and it’s nice to see some happy news so don’t be grumpy everybody it’s only Monday 🙂

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    28/09/2020 at 12:13 pm

    bodden to a tibbetts…surely its going to an ebanks next year???

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    28/09/2020 at 12:10 pm

    where’s the bikini pics?

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    28/09/2020 at 11:54 am

    Yet they continue to cry for equality.

    Reply
  7. Caymanian African says:
    28/09/2020 at 11:47 am

    i hope one day our Melanin Queens will be chosen (not to take away from Sis’ crown, just sayin’……) light-skinned desirability is always an issue. colonial mind-states leftover from slavery.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      28/09/2020 at 12:17 pm

      Caymanians are mostly light skinned….

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      28/09/2020 at 12:37 pm

      Like Stacey-Ann you mean?

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      28/09/2020 at 12:50 pm

      Reverse racism. There was a period in pageant history in the late 2000’s where all the winners were of African ancestry. And the “white” population of the cayman islands did not protest. Stop race-baiting. BTW Ms. Tibbetts’s mother is black.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      28/09/2020 at 12:55 pm

      11.47 were all the judges white colonial ex slave owners, or were they citizens of Cayman like you and me. ?

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      28/09/2020 at 1:37 pm

      You clearly need to look at the past contestants from when Miss. Cayman was established……or have you not been alive long enough to know Caymans history.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«