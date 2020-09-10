Tags and 14-day lockdown to replace bio-buttons

Premier Alden McLaughlin at Wednesday’s press briefing

(CNS): With no letup in the global spread of COVID-19, the Cayman Islands Government has revised its plans for the soft, phased border reopening next month. Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed that the bio-button idea has been dropped. Instead, approved visitors, property owners, workers and residents will still be required to isolate for 14 days, at home or in hotels, with the help of an electronic monitoring tag and random checks.

Speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, the premier said that, as of 1 October, the rules will not change very much, but instead of going to a government facility, people approved to travel to Cayman will be able to isolate in their own homes or in hotels that they are paying for.

They will not be allowed to move outside of the perimeters set on the geofence device, which will likely be on a wrist tag, and will face significant penalties if they breach the requirement. Following an isolation period of 14 days, the travellers will be tested for COVID-19. If that is negative, they will be released from isolation and the tags removed.

“Given the ever-increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in many of the countries around us, particularly the United States of America and Jamaica, we have had to adjust our initial plans, especially regarding isolation,” McLaughlin said, as he explained the details of the electronic monitoring of home isolation as an alternative to government isolation facilities.

“We will… ramp up the programme of random physical checks on those quarantine at home,” he said, adding that government was using a “belt and braces approach, with technology backed up by physical verification”. Public health officials will be checking that those in isolation do not leave their designated accommodation and that no one visits them at their homes or hotels.

Anyone who does not want to wear a tag will be required to isolate at a government facility.

McLaughlin said that government is targetting a maximum of 800 longer-term visitors, such as vacation homeowners and those taking up the global citizen programme when its finalised.

But once the borders open, all new arrivals to Cayman will still only be able to travel here next month on one of three scheduled British Airways flights from London or on a Cayman Airways flight from Kingston, La Ceiba or Miami, or on approved private charters. No other commercial airlines have been cleared to come to Cayman and the premier warned people not to book with other airlines because they do not have permission to come.

McLaughlin confirmed that the tags have arrived and a small selected group of people arriving on BA next week will be allowed to trial the new home-isolation protocols. He said this trial group will help finalise the plans for 1 October and try out other things, such as airport testing, for future phases.

Even though the changes are only marginally different from the current situation, it will allow more people to come into Cayman who can spend money in the economy, the premier said.

The decision to change was guided by the science and not by public opinion, McLaughlin said, but the situation around Cayman affected the decision to revise the plans.

“The US is getting more dangerous rather than less so, and we can see now what is happening in the UK. Those things have given us even more reason to pause,” he said. “We really debated for a long time… if we could possibly shorten, even by only four or five says, the isolation period with the use of the bio-button,” he said, but the collective conclusion was that it was too risky.

However, he said that government had confidence in the GPS option, where an alarm will be triggered if the wearer tries to take it off or turn it off or go outside of the limited geofence area.

McLaughlin said the isolation would be treated seriously. “If, for instance, those two travellers who tested positive yesterday had been out and about in the community, you just have to think about what the possibilities were,” he said.

Questions remain as to who will ultimately pay for their tags, which arrived in Cayman this week. While government has bought and paid for them, McLaughlin said that government has not yet decided on the matter but feels that those who choose isolation should be picking up the tab. He noted, however, that at $150 to $200 per tag, it would still be cheaper for the government than hosting people in mandated quarantine.