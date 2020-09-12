Suspects charged in seven GT burglaries

(CNS): Two men were arrested and charged with burglary offences on Friday in relation to seven different commercial break-ins in George Town. A 32-year-old man from Bodden Town was charged with three counts while a 36-year-old man from George Town was charged with four, all of which related to separate burglaries. Both men appeared in court Friday.

The Bodden Town man is alleged to have broken into two business on Hospital Road earlier this week and one on Shedden Road back in March.

The George Town suspect is accused of four separate incidents between 29 August and 6 September, where two different businesses on Shedden Road were repeatedly broken into and cash and other items were taken. He has also been charged with consumption of ganja and consumption of cocaine.