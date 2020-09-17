Suspect of domestic abuse on the run

Conway Whittaker

(CNS): Police are asking the public to help them track down Conway Clive Whittaker (41) from North Side, who is wanted in relation to a domestic assault, making threats to kill, as well as violating a probation order. He is about 5’9” tall, weighs around 140lbs with a dark complexion. He usually frequents the North Side area.

The RCIPS is urging Whittaker to give himself up.

Anyone who sees Whittaker should not approach him but should call 911 and provide the location and time of the sighting.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.