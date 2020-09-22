Suspect in stabbing gives himself up

(CNS): The man who police were looking for in connection with a serious stabbing on Seymour Drive in the early hours of 24 August turned himself in on Monday and has since been bailed. The police, who had circulated pictures of the suspect on CCTV asking the public for help tracking him down, wanted to speak with the man about the incident near a bar on the dump road in which a man and a woman were both stabbed.

The female victim in the violent incident sustained life-threatening injuries in what was described as an attack on the couple by three men armed with knives. She is now recovering.