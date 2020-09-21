‘Stray’ traveller cleared, those isolated stay home

British Airways at ORIA (Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

(CNS): A woman who did not have permission from the local TravelTime team to come to the Cayman Islands but was allowed on board the British Airways flight last week has not been deported, officials have confirmed. Meanwhile, the first group of people home-isolating using geofencing technology all followed the rules this weekend, as the test run ahead of the border reopening went relatively well.

On Friday Premier Alden McLaughlin had indicated that the woman who arrived without TravelTime clearance, one of 96 people on the British Airways flight, had been returned to the UK. This was because initially Customs and Border Control believed the woman was a visitor, and as the borders are closed she was pulled aside and sent straight to a government quarantine facility in order for an investigation to commence and in anticipation of her deportation.

But it was later discovered that she was not a visitor, and so she has been allowed to remain in isolation and continue quarantining in the government facility until the 14 days have passed. It is understood that the woman slipped through the net because she had an acknowledgment letter from TravelTime, which the check-in staff in London had accepted in error as clearance to travel.

Despite that error. CBC said they picked up the uncleared traveller immediately, showing that the airport protocols are robust even when a mistake has been made.

Meanwhile, the 29 people currently staying in isolation at home and issued with wristbands using geofencing technology all stayed in their designated quarantine zones over the weekend and there were no breaches of the parameters by visitors. Officials managing the pilot programme said on Sunday evening that all members of the group “passed an uneventful weekend” and no breaches were reported at that time.