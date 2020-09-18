Sex and gender education key to fight abuse

(CNS): Educating young people, teachers, parents and guardians on the sensitive subjects of gender identity, sexual orientation and mental health is important in the fight against discrimination, bullying, abuse, mental illness and even suicide, according to Colours Cayman, a local LGBT advocacy group. With a recent surge in hate speech and verbal attacks on the LGBT community, there has been another social media storm condemning efforts to raise awareness through education.

For several years now Colours has been hosting educational workshops on these issues in an effort to foster open and honest discussion. The organisation’s president, Billie Bryan, who is a trans-woman, understands more than most what a lack of understanding can mean. She said in a release that honest and open dialogue about gender and sexual orientation “is woefully lacking across the region” and in Cayman’s own educational system.

“We endeavour to provide our youth and those working directly with our youth the opportunity to attend our workshops or to bring them into the classroom,” she explained. “A lack of knowledge on these subjects and awareness of their importance has statistically been shown to contribute to the prevalence of mental illness, bullying, abuse, suicide and more, internationally, particularly among LGBTQIA+ youth.”

Bryan said that efforts to inform, protect and support young people include considerable measures to ensure that those hosting the workshops are knowledgeable, sensitive and well trained in these areas.

“False accusations of LGBTQIA+ communities championing anything that clearly violates human rights are commonplace worldwide,” she said, referring to some of the conspiracy theories and false narratives about sexual orientation that have found traction in Cayman too.

“Members of our organisation have been met with them numerous times in the past,” Bryan said. “While we will always deny these false allegations and resist attempts to liken education surrounding gender and sexuality to child abuse or worse, likewise, we will always defend the inalienable right of children to be properly educated.”

Bryan made it very clear that educating children about gender and sexual orientation is not abuse and comments made recently on social media about Colours’ efforts to raise awareness “have been misconstrued or are wholly false”.

The evident misunderstanding about gender and sexual orientation issues have been clear for everyone in Cayman to see over the last few months, as well as the increase in hate speech that followed the introduction of the Civil Partnership Law.

MLA Alva Suckoo (NEW), a strong opponent of the legislation, recently admitted in a social media exchange that he was wrong when he had failed to call out or react to a caller on Woody DaCosta’s morning talk show on Rooster last week when he was in the studio. Both the opposition deputy leader and the host of Crosstalk said nothing when a caller suggested all gay people should be put before a firing squad.

This came at a time when social media messages were circulating among church groups which had, among other things, suggested hanging gays “in a loving way”.

These messages were not condemned by the members of the Cayman Ministers Association who were in the chat groups, and the police have said that they cannot address them because the threats are not directed at specific individuals, fueling fears in the LGBT+ community that they may become targets of violence.

This is compounded by the myth that hate crime is rare in Cayman. However, Bryan has stated that assault and abuse against the community is more common than people realise. But victims are reluctant to come forward for a combination of reasons, including a perception of homophobia in the police and fear that their sexual orientation will be exposed.