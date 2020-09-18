Sex and gender education key to fight abuse
(CNS): Educating young people, teachers, parents and guardians on the sensitive subjects of gender identity, sexual orientation and mental health is important in the fight against discrimination, bullying, abuse, mental illness and even suicide, according to Colours Cayman, a local LGBT advocacy group. With a recent surge in hate speech and verbal attacks on the LGBT community, there has been another social media storm condemning efforts to raise awareness through education.
For several years now Colours has been hosting educational workshops on these issues in an effort to foster open and honest discussion. The organisation’s president, Billie Bryan, who is a trans-woman, understands more than most what a lack of understanding can mean. She said in a release that honest and open dialogue about gender and sexual orientation “is woefully lacking across the region” and in Cayman’s own educational system.
“We endeavour to provide our youth and those working directly with our youth the opportunity to attend our workshops or to bring them into the classroom,” she explained. “A lack of knowledge on these subjects and awareness of their importance has statistically been shown to contribute to the prevalence of mental illness, bullying, abuse, suicide and more, internationally, particularly among LGBTQIA+ youth.”
Bryan said that efforts to inform, protect and support young people include considerable measures to ensure that those hosting the workshops are knowledgeable, sensitive and well trained in these areas.
“False accusations of LGBTQIA+ communities championing anything that clearly violates human rights are commonplace worldwide,” she said, referring to some of the conspiracy theories and false narratives about sexual orientation that have found traction in Cayman too.
“Members of our organisation have been met with them numerous times in the past,” Bryan said. “While we will always deny these false allegations and resist attempts to liken education surrounding gender and sexuality to child abuse or worse, likewise, we will always defend the inalienable right of children to be properly educated.”
Bryan made it very clear that educating children about gender and sexual orientation is not abuse and comments made recently on social media about Colours’ efforts to raise awareness “have been misconstrued or are wholly false”.
The evident misunderstanding about gender and sexual orientation issues have been clear for everyone in Cayman to see over the last few months, as well as the increase in hate speech that followed the introduction of the Civil Partnership Law.
MLA Alva Suckoo (NEW), a strong opponent of the legislation, recently admitted in a social media exchange that he was wrong when he had failed to call out or react to a caller on Woody DaCosta’s morning talk show on Rooster last week when he was in the studio. Both the opposition deputy leader and the host of Crosstalk said nothing when a caller suggested all gay people should be put before a firing squad.
This came at a time when social media messages were circulating among church groups which had, among other things, suggested hanging gays “in a loving way”.
These messages were not condemned by the members of the Cayman Ministers Association who were in the chat groups, and the police have said that they cannot address them because the threats are not directed at specific individuals, fueling fears in the LGBT+ community that they may become targets of violence.
This is compounded by the myth that hate crime is rare in Cayman. However, Bryan has stated that assault and abuse against the community is more common than people realise. But victims are reluctant to come forward for a combination of reasons, including a perception of homophobia in the police and fear that their sexual orientation will be exposed.
See full press release from Colours Cayman in the CNS Library.
Billie Bryan, PUBLIC NOTICE to Billie Bryan
Regarding the following exchange on Facebook (Sept. 16, 2020) –
Dennie Warren Jr.
“The U.K. wants to teach LGBT… lifestyle to primary school students in the Cayman Islands starting at year 3.”
Billie Bryan
“Sorry but I’m coming for your children. Somebody needs to teach them.”
Dennie Warren Jr.
“Billie Bryan, Whose children are you “coming for”? and “…teach them…” what exactly?”
Billie Bryan
“Dennie Warren Jr. Teach them about the dangers of the misinformation surrounding gender and sexuality. Just finished another online workshop for our youth yesterday and we’re now coordinating with the schools to bring them into the classrooms.”
Dennie Warren Jr.
“Billie Bryan, whose children are you “…coming for…”?”
Billie Bryan
“Dennie Warren Jr. All of those living in Cayman.”
This reply serves as my first notice to you and your associates to stay completely away from my children. Do not contact them. Do not say anything to them virtually or in person, or in any other form of media. Do not ever go near them. Neither you nor any of your associates have my permission to do so.
Many things can happen during the development of a baby in the womb. Some people are born with three arms while others are born with mental abnormalities or learning difficulties. While I accept that society typically establishes what is normal for us humans based largely on what naturally promotes the continuation of the human race, it is still important that we acknowledge and accept that almost every group of creatures has variations from what most would consider to be normal. There is no reason to harbor any hate towards what we don’t consider or be normal as variety itself is normal.
100% Guarantee: My kids not going to public schools with this sort of soviet style indoctrination.
And here it beings, the REAL agenda beginning to unfold…
They talk about dialogue, but it is always their way or the highway. Disagree with any part of their agenda and see what names you are called.
Bullocks! Start teaching abstinence first!
I support your right to marry and believe that you should be afforded equality under law, but please keep this out of our educational system. Our kids have a tough enough time navigating difficult and often confusing transitional periods in their life. We can teach our children love, acceptance and tolerance without indoctrinating them into something that is very young and not settled science.
This is all taught to kids in physics, biology and science. No need to make the boys wear skirts.
We definitely need to put information about this in all the school sex/life skills curriculums in Cayman.
10:58 If it has to be explained to you then there lies the problem.
ooh boy. this childish mentality that “if I have to explain it to you then..”
Please try to find a way to navigate to reality. think about the natural course of action if you continue to not be able/want to explain yourself. If I feel like I can’t have conversation with you how can I understand you and help you. Its only natural that you will create more enemies with this line of thinking than allies. If you cannot explain your position properly then why should someone take you seriously? I support everyone being able to marry who they want, as my underlying principle is to allow every human being the freedom to do what they want so long as they do not infringe upon the freedoms and rights of others.
The LBTHHFJHDJKSFHE+ community wants to ‘educate’ people on what exactly? Enough with the broad, ambiguous explanations and state exactly what you want. You take about love and acceptance which is fine, but you need to also understand that you are the odd ones in this society. You will need to work hard to convince the rest of society that you are to be taken seriously, but if you can’t explain it then you’ll be stuck in this situation for a while. Also, if you can’t explain it I suggest not moving onto the step of forcing other people to accept it. The way of force will only be met with an equal response. If you can’t explain it and state why its beneficial then noone needs to take your argument seriously. Welcome to the world. Noone is here to hold your hand and make you feel special. You need to do that for yourself. If you have to teach others how to make you feel special then maybe this just aint for you fam.
I’ve been seeing this type of rubbish in the USA where they want to indoctrinate kids in prep school about Gender Fluidity and all that nonsense. That sh!t doesn’t belong in schools. I even believe religion shouldn’t be taught in schools but that is another topic.
I will fight for the LBGTQDSFDFD+ right to have the same opportunities as everyone else on this island, but don’t start trying to ‘teach’ anything in schools. I don’t support the CP bill because I agree with the trans movement, I support it because I have principles and morals as classical liberal.
No
This will never end
You have your rights. Go on about your business like the rest of us. No one in cayman hates you. We’ve had gays here from as long as I can remember with no issues. What’s the problem now?
LGBT has grown to LGBTQIA+ youth in the space of this one article. It will always be problem because there are a lot more letters to come. Remember, the good ole USA now has three restrooms: Women, Men, and one if you can’t figure it out. Now, men who identify as women can use the women’s restroom legally. You can’t make this stuff up.