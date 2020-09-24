Royal Navy nets 1,000kgs of cocaine in Caribbean

The team on RFA Argus after the operation (Photo courtesy of the Royal Navy)

(CNS): British warships on duty in this region, standing by to assist with any natural disasters, have also been involved in a number of drug enforcement operations after some practice runs in the Cayman Islands this summer. Working with the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the RFA Argus netted eleven packages of cocaine, weighing more than 358kg, and HMS Medway intercepted another 650kg last week.

The Argus and Medway were both here in the summer bringing supplies to assist with the COVID-19 health crisis but they also engaged in several exercises here with the RCIPS and the new Cayman Islands Regiment.

Since leaving Cayman, the ships have been sailing the Caribbean sea and on the lookout for drug runners. While the exact locations of the two interceptions have not been revealed, Royal Navy officials said they believed the drugs were destined for the UK streets, where they could have fetched some £81 million.