‘Resort bubble’ concept not an easy answer
(CNS): The idea of ‘resort bubbles’, which was floated as a way of kick-starting a post-COVID return to tourism by some hotels in the Cayman Islands, poses many challenges that even those suggesting the concept cannot answer. The idea is to have visitors in sealed bubbles in hotels that would operate as all-inclusive resorts and keep the guests confined to the hotel grounds. The main problem is the inevitable interaction with staff.
Premier Alden McLaughlin said that some of the representatives of the tourism sector had met with government last week to talk about the idea but he said there were some serious difficulties. It is understood that the idea is being promoted by the Ritz, the Westin and a small boutique hotel company, Clearly Cayman, which owns resorts on all three islands.
Speaking at the COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, McLaughlin outlined the challenges with the idea. “This is a really, really difficult area and… even the hoteliers themselves are finding it very, very difficult as to how a resort bubble would actually work safely,” he said. “All of us are struggling and no where in the world has successfully done this.”
The premier pointed out that the main challenge was dealing with staff who have to come into and out of the bubble. He said guests might be in a bubble but staff will leave work and go to stores, gas stations, bars and back to their families as they live their normal lives. He said it would mean that hospitality workers would need to be treated like medical staff, with that level of protective equipment and protocols.
“I’m not saying its impossible, but it is proving very difficult to work through,” he said, as he spoke about the ongoing discussions.
In addition to the inherent problems with the staff and other threats to burst the bubble, the idea has been criticised because of the level of risk it presents weighed against the level of benefit to the local economy, compared to a broader and more tightly controlled return of guests using testing, isolation technology, social distancing and mandated masks.
CNS asked the premier about the benefit of opening hotel bubbles, where local levels of employment are still lower than in other parts of the tourism sector. McLaughlin responded by saying that the hotels do employ some local staff.
“These hotels are continuing to pay staff and incur significant operational costs,” he said. “We are facing the possibility of another mass exodus of people from here if the hotels shut down, as well as a continued loss of massive revenue from the hotels. At some point we are going to have to make some really hard decisions.”
He said the government was in good shape for perhaps another year, but people have to work and people are earning less than they were. There is also less spend in the broader economy and we face the situation where we could run out of money. The premier said that the Cayman Islands must find ways to bring people back here to spend money in the economy and the current situation could not continue indefinitely.
Finance Minister Roy McTaggart noted that one benefit would be the 13% accommodation tax that government gets from each visitor, and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that around 500 Caymanians had signed up at a recent tourism job fair looking for work at these hotels.
Nevertheless, visitors staying in a resort bubble would not be hiring cars, drinking in bars, eating in restaurants, visiting attractions, going on trips or spending money in shops. There are also questions surrounding their presence on the beach or even in the sea.
CNS That idea is not new. The resorts has operated that way for years keeping there guests in there own circle, they even tell them to stay away from the savage locals.
Uhm, the world is locking down again for round two, or an unrelenting continuation, can we not all see that?!?
And here those horrible words “all inclusive resorts” raise their ugly heads again. Only the resort would benefit from this if in fact it could be made to work, which is highly unlikely.
This country has always sent a clear message to those all inclusive proponents that they are not welcome here. Whatever benefits there are to be derived from tourism must be spread over the whole country and not just concentrated on one “bubble”, which in any event is not owned by Caymanians and employ very few Caymanians in any case.
Just say no, Alden. Plain and simple.
“At some point we are going to have to make some really hard decisions.”……6 months in now….guess the next govt will need to make the hard decisions….as always
Cant work. Keep safe until vaccine is developed and tested, if alive is hope, if open up and dead no hope
The Ritz probably doesn’t make all that much money in normal times. The government have a $400M line of credit or something. Dart bought the Ritz for peanuts. we don’t have a public beach on SMB worth a crap anymore.
Why not CIG buy the beach side of the Ritz from Dart, say – $250M. Demolish it. Create a beautifully located and landscaped beach, and lease it to the public for 999 years. Next door is Villas of GAlleon leasehold property. Govt could probably work a deal there also in coming years, especailly as their value would hurt once a public beach was being constructed adjacent to it. All of a sudden, the country has a huge, beautifully located and deserved public beach for ever.
Dart wins – keeps all the Ritz lands and buildings from road side thru to North Sound and makes about $150M on the deal.
Country wins. Everybody wins. Why not. And Leave the Bridge, give access to it from parking across roads, etc.
There’s a plan there you know..this isn’t madness.
At the Ritz each member of staff has their home country flag on their name badge. During my 3 day staycation at the Ritz I do not see a Cayman Islands flag.
Open the border, build the dock, enlarge the airport, fix the dump!
Wear a hazmat suit or stay home if you have health conditions or you’re scared.
Every problem solved. Not complicated really.
Voluntary jail time in rooms oversaturated with powerful chemicals and some whiff of daily “fresh” (the Dump is across the road) air and sunshine.
I hope hotel’ staff memorized poison control numbers and Health and Safety Department updates list of poisonous cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting chemicals daily as well as monitoring what hotels use.
Welcome to paradise!
pie in the sky stuff.
here is the real ppm plan(non-plan): bury their heads in the sand and wait for a vaccine and pray that the islands economy can somehow survive and re-build in the next 10 years.
anybody who tells you different is likly to be trickster realtor/developer.
Or one of hundreds of wealthy people queuing up to move here while the rest of the world goes to shit.
you wish….you do not understand anything about the economics of cayman
but they can’t get here and if they do they are in a bubble….wealthy people have many more options than cayman
Don’t see anyone queuing up here, To many other places have opened up easier paths.
Hey you can even go to Tahiti now!
This sounds like a feed the pig commercial where the guy’s retirement plan is depending on an inheritance from a rich uncle, because everyone has a rich uncle.
Excuse me pie in your 1:25pm, do You have any bright ideas or you are suffering from Covidregresion.
Whats your suggestion
Pie in the sky
stupid idea by stupid people
Who in their right mind would go through the hassle of travel here, to be effectively quarantined in the resort bubble ?
Visitors that come here want to experience the island & what it has to offer, not be locked behind a gate with staff in a Hazmat suit.
Also please stop flogging that high net worth individuals are lining up with their passports to come here .
Next thing is we will be told the Stingrays have to have a Covid test & wear a Mask , might need to be a scuba mask tho’
Hotels will need to adopt the staffing model used in remote all inclusive venues such as safari lodges.
The model will look something like this:
1) Staff live in the hotel and work 2 weeks on duty.
2( Staff will spend 2 weeks isolating in hotel away from tourists ( getting screened for Covid as per protocol).
3) Staff will be released to spend two weeks on leave.
The staff would be supplied with the geofencing wristband when they report to duty and during the isolation phase.
Caymanians will never agree to work like this. And we have strongly stated the obvious that foreign workers who would do this are not welcome anymore.
Happy loan defaults and bankruptcies.
So basically CIG has no viable plan.
The very concept and the risks involved requires a clear and accurate answer to the question of how many Caymanians are in fact employed by each hotel, and would be employed to staff any bubble. Not Permanent Residents or spouses of Caymanians. Caymanians. That is the starting point – so we can understand who we would be taking the risk for.
Then there is the issue of what those Caymanians are employed to do. If the jobs for Caymanians we are taking risks for are $1,000 a month roles as housekeepers, then the risks are even less “worth it.”
If, equipped with that knowledge, it is planned to proceed then either the guests will have to be barred from using the beach, or the Caymanian public will need to be barred from using the beach. It seems it would have to be one or the other. All hotel workers will need to move onto the premises and not be allowed to leave (potentially for months), and someone needs to be ready to explain what happens if there is a healthcare emergency or police intervention required in the “bubble.”
Are we going to arrest tourists who choose to leave the premises?
Locals could forget staycations or accessing any of the bars and restaurants, and no “local” bars and restaurants could accept the custom of bubble visitors.
Far from an easy issue, and one whose resolution may not be of much direct benefit to Caymanians.
Alden identified months ago that stay over tourism has often been a disaster for Caymanians. Is he now changing his tune? What has changed?
Kick all residents out of little cayman and open up little cayman to everyone.
Problem solved.
Yep keep them off the Island.
200,000 dead in the US and numbers are skyrocketing around the world and they want to open up ?
Morons.
Wow skyrocketing……..You do know how many people die a day from other illnesses?
Make the staff live on site at the Ritz. House staff on the North Sound side and put tourists in the beach side. That’s the only way to create a genuine bubble. Anything else is a waste of time and you might as well let the guests loose across the island.
So you take care of the staff what about the resident owners who have made the Ritz Residences their home, are you going to lock them in the bubble too. They have friends and family on the island who they spend time with, their children attends school, sounds like a bigger problem than recognized as the same is true for the Kimpton. I guess you could try it at the Marriott and the Westin where all you have to worry about is the staff.
Makes you wonder whether some down voters are actually willing to reintroduce Covid into Cayman so we have no reason to stay closed to the wider world…
What do you tell the residents that own at the ritz and are currently living there?
What about the people who live in the residences on the beach side? I don’t see how this is workable at the Ritz unless they isolate tourists on the island side, and what tourists will want to come to Cayman and not get to the beach?
I admire the hoteliers’ attempts to be creative but I am not sure this system is workable when Cayman’s hotels – or most of them anyway – are essentially physically integrated into the community.
If hotels want to do this, they need to commit to regular staff testing, plus providing accommodations for staff so they can ‘live where they work’ and be paid additional stipend for the inconvenience, hotels need to only sell 1 week stays and cycle staff on a week on week off type situation. If the hotels aren’t prepared to equip staff with the facilities and tools they need to do this safely it will be far too big a risk to take on, both to the staff and to the public at large. Also, I wouldn’t accept any tourists from the US , they have a track record of forging test results just so they can go on vacation.