‘Resort bubble’ concept not an easy answer

Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The idea of ‘resort bubbles’, which was floated as a way of kick-starting a post-COVID return to tourism by some hotels in the Cayman Islands, poses many challenges that even those suggesting the concept cannot answer. The idea is to have visitors in sealed bubbles in hotels that would operate as all-inclusive resorts and keep the guests confined to the hotel grounds. The main problem is the inevitable interaction with staff.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said that some of the representatives of the tourism sector had met with government last week to talk about the idea but he said there were some serious difficulties. It is understood that the idea is being promoted by the Ritz, the Westin and a small boutique hotel company, Clearly Cayman, which owns resorts on all three islands.

Speaking at the COVID-19 press briefing on Friday, McLaughlin outlined the challenges with the idea. “This is a really, really difficult area and… even the hoteliers themselves are finding it very, very difficult as to how a resort bubble would actually work safely,” he said. “All of us are struggling and no where in the world has successfully done this.”

The premier pointed out that the main challenge was dealing with staff who have to come into and out of the bubble. He said guests might be in a bubble but staff will leave work and go to stores, gas stations, bars and back to their families as they live their normal lives. He said it would mean that hospitality workers would need to be treated like medical staff, with that level of protective equipment and protocols.

“I’m not saying its impossible, but it is proving very difficult to work through,” he said, as he spoke about the ongoing discussions.

In addition to the inherent problems with the staff and other threats to burst the bubble, the idea has been criticised because of the level of risk it presents weighed against the level of benefit to the local economy, compared to a broader and more tightly controlled return of guests using testing, isolation technology, social distancing and mandated masks.

CNS asked the premier about the benefit of opening hotel bubbles, where local levels of employment are still lower than in other parts of the tourism sector. McLaughlin responded by saying that the hotels do employ some local staff.

“These hotels are continuing to pay staff and incur significant operational costs,” he said. “We are facing the possibility of another mass exodus of people from here if the hotels shut down, as well as a continued loss of massive revenue from the hotels. At some point we are going to have to make some really hard decisions.”

He said the government was in good shape for perhaps another year, but people have to work and people are earning less than they were. There is also less spend in the broader economy and we face the situation where we could run out of money. The premier said that the Cayman Islands must find ways to bring people back here to spend money in the economy and the current situation could not continue indefinitely.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart noted that one benefit would be the 13% accommodation tax that government gets from each visitor, and Health Minister Dwayne Seymour said that around 500 Caymanians had signed up at a recent tourism job fair looking for work at these hotels.

Nevertheless, visitors staying in a resort bubble would not be hiring cars, drinking in bars, eating in restaurants, visiting attractions, going on trips or spending money in shops. There are also questions surrounding their presence on the beach or even in the sea.