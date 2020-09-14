Recycling finally available in East End

| 14/09/2020 | 12 Comments
Cayman News Service
Recycling containers in East End

(CNS): Four years after the Department of Environmental Health took over collecting the recycling at supermarkets around Grand Cayman, a request by residents to place recycling containers in East End, the only district in Grand Cayman that did not have any, has been granted. Before these units were placed by the Captain George Dixon Park in the heart of the district, the closest containers were in Savannah at the Countryside Shopping Village.

Michael Haworth, the assistant director of solid waste at DEH, explained, “There are so many benefits to recycling, including reducing the amount of waste sent from the home to the landfill, conserving natural resources, saving energy and helping to create jobs that benefit the environment for the local community.”

However, only a tiny percentage of waste in Cayman is recycled and there are very limited locations for recycling and no kerbside collection.

It is now almost four years since government selected a consortium of companies, led by Dart’s construction company DECCO, to take on the Integrated Solid Waste Management System (ISWMS) that was supposed to herald in a new era of managing our rubbish through reducing, reusing, recycling, composting and a waste-to-energy facility, leaving only a small percentage of garbage going on the dump.

However, no deal has been signed and although Dart has begun remediating the George Town landfill, no other work has started towards government’s goal of cutting the amount of garbage that is dumped by 95%.

Visit the DEH website learn about existing recycling services and where containers are located.

  1. Anonymous says:
    14/09/2020 at 6:04 pm

    30 years behind the rest of the world.
    It takes 4 years to get some containers placed at a supermarket ?
    Pathetic !!!!

  2. Anonymous says:
    14/09/2020 at 1:56 pm

    Finally available? It was previously available, in that very same park.

  3. Anonymous says:
    14/09/2020 at 12:54 pm

    Call Junk. They are awesome.

  4. Anonymous says:
    14/09/2020 at 12:49 pm

    Only thing they been recycling up there is their past his sell by date politician.

