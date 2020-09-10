Quarantined traveller tests positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Cayman now has three active cases of the coronavirus after another traveller in quarantine tested positive as they came to the end of the 14-day mandatory isolation period. The person is asymptomatic and Dr John Lee, the chief medical officer, said they would remain in isolation with their travelling party until receiving a negative test. The positive sample was one of 136 tests; the rest were all negative.

The local tally of positive cases is now 208 and officials have carried out 36,483 tests. It has been almost nine weeks since the last community transmission was recorded but there have been five positive samples from people in isolation after returning to Cayman from overseas.

Although testing numbers have decline in recent weeks, speaking at the COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Dr Lee said it was now more difficult to get people to take a test.

However, he said he was not too concerned because healthcare, emergency service and other essential and front-line workers were being regularly tested. In addition to seeing no positive cases among these groups, which serve as a barometer for the rest of the community, there have been very few calls to the flu clinic and no one is presenting with symptoms at the hospital.

Dr Lee said that once Cayman begins opening the borders, public health will want to increase testing to see the impact of more people in home isolation. “As we begin to see more travel across the borders, we may well increase the numbers of testing that we do, but at the moment we are relatively lockdowned and the number of travellers is not great,” he said.

But as people see that we are in a good position in the community, they are not seeing any need to test. The CMO warned that there is still a risk and people should be taking precautions because there is still a potential for spread from those working with people in quarantine, as he encouraged people not to abandon their masks and “continue to exercise caution”.