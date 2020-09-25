Quarantine numbers jump back up

(CNS): Following the release of around 100 people who had completed their quarantine period yesterday, the figure has since jumped back up to 349 people now that everyone who went into isolation either at the government facility or at home with a geofence wristband this week has been officially counted. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee also reported another 205 negative COVID-19 test results over the last day.

PCR testing continues to allow Cayman to monitor any potential reappearance of the virus in the community as well as those in quarantine. But the HSA and Health City have also been carrying out antibody tests and has now undertaken a total of 2,557, with 63 positive cases emerging.

Most of these samples have been taken from healthcare and front-line workers as well as those who were known to have had coronavirus as a result of a positive PCR test or were in the same household as someone else who was positive. This means that the positive rate of 2.5% is not a reflection of the community and it is clear that less than 1% of the community here has ever had the virus.

Only eleven people who have taken an antibody test have no identified COVID-19 contact or travel history. With little information now being gleaned from antibody testing, the CMO said he will not be reporting antibody test results going forward, although the results will continue to be collected.