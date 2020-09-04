Premier ‘humiliated’ by fellow MLAs

Premier Alden McLaughlin in the LA

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was “utterly humiliated” by the failure of legislators to uphold the law, after the UK government was forced to legislate for the Cayman Islands on Friday with the Civil Partnership Law. In a statement about the governor’s assent of the new legislation, which paves the way for same-sex unions, McLaughlin pointed out that this country is a democracy, not a theocracy, and stood up for the LGBT community.

“Notwithstanding our firm faith in God and strong Christian heritage, Cayman is not a theocracy but a democracy, and no democracy can long survive if it does not respect the rule of law,” he said. “I have been shocked that so many of our legislators and, indeed, members of the broader community believe that it was right to urge the government to ignore a declaration of our own Court of Appeal.”

On a day when his own education minister, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, described the law as an evil being forced on the country, the premier hit out at those who believe the government is free to decide which categories of people are entitled to enjoy the constitutionally guaranteed right to private and family life.

“But I pray that now that the Civil Partnership Law has been assented to by His Excellency, the Governor, it will be accepted as the law of the land and the campaign against same-sex relationships will end, along with the demeaning rhetoric which has unfortunately characterised the public debate,” he said “My faith tells me that we are all created in the same ‘image’ and must reckon with God each for ourselves. Jesus urged us to do unto others as we would have done to us.”

McLaughlin said the introduction of the Civil Partnership Bill was the right thing to do as a society that values each and every person within it, regardless of race, creed, gender or sexual orientation. The premier also went much further than he has before in defence of the LGBT+ community when he condemned the things said in the Legislative Assembly by some members.

“Regrettably, much of the debate inside the Legislative Assembly and in the media has caused our sisters and brothers in the LGBT community to feel belittled, undervalued and ostracised. Jesus never treated people in that way, ever. I am hard pressed to find a reference in the Gospels where Jesus castigated ‘outsiders’, even when their lifestyles didn’t comply with his view,” he said, adding, “Let us as a community now seek to do as Jesus did.”