Positive COVID case picked up in community

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in the community for more than two months. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the asymptomatic person had no relevant travel history and the case appears to be a past infection where the virus is still lingering. He said the test picked up inactive viral particles but it will be reported as a community positive.

In light of the positive sample, which was conducted over the weekend, 14 other people who were close contacts of this person have also been tested and all of their samples were negative. But the CMO said investigations into other contacts continue.

“Over the weekend, someone was found to have detectable SARS-CoV-2 viral particles as part of the routine screening programme,” Dr Lee said in his daily report on COVID-19 testing. “Immediate contact tracing and isolation was instituted around this asymptomatic positive case and a number of swabs for close contacts were taken. Fourteen swabs of these close contacts have proven to be negative for the virus causing COVID-19 disease and the investigation is ongoing.”

He added, “There is no relevant travel history and it appears that this case is a past infection which is still lingering in this person’s body. The very sensitive PCR test has picked up inactive viral particles – however, the test will be reported as a community positive to PAHO/WHO.”

But Dr Lee said government has no plans to change the current suppression level, as he encouraged everyone invited to contribute to the ongoing screening programme to please come forward for testing if invited.

Alongside this positive case, another 192 samples tested since Friday were all negative. There are also three individuals in quarantine who are still considered active cases after they tested positive earlier this month, so Cayman now has four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

The running total of positive cases is now 210 and public health officials have carried out 37,810 tests for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, there are 232 people in government facilities, or supervised home isolation, including the 29 individuals testing out the new geofencing technology.