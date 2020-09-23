Police to receive diversity training
(CNS): Following recent concerns over violent and abusive threats made on social media and local radio stations against the LGBT+ community, the RCIPS has now committed to taking their concerns more seriously, to investigate the threats, appoint a police contact for that community and undertake sensitivity training for officers. The commitments came following meetings last week with various stakeholders.
Colours Cayman, the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, the Cayman Islands Red Cross, as well as lawyers Dr Leonardo Raznovich, Ben Tonner QC and Chantelle Day, who filed the case against government seeking marriage equality, met with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and various police departments, including the Family Support Unit, to discuss concerns. During the meeting they secured some reassurances for the LGBT+ community.
“We had a very productive, frank and honest discussion. It was a good meeting,” said Commissioner Byrne. “It was important for us to hear their concerns. The care, protection and trust of the public is the core objective of all that we do. As such, whenever there are public concerns we make it a priority to provide an avenue for discussion and feedback through community meetings.”
The police boss said the RCIPS worked for all people and communities across the islands. “To do this successfully it must be in partnership with our community stakeholders,” he said. “The main concern expressed by the group was that the LGBTQ+ community felt marginalised by some members of the public.
“They also conveyed concerns that the RCIPS did not understand the issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community and that complaints were not always taken seriously. The LGBTQ+ community simply wish to work closer with the RCIPS to ensure that their concerns are heard and that they are better supported,” the commissioner added.
Dr Raznovich, Colours Cayman’s lawyer, said the LGBT+ community wholeheartedly welcomed the invitation by the RCIPS to deliver sensitization training and applauded efforts to ensure the education of his officers regarding the protection and safety of what is a vulnerable community.
The LGBTQ Foundation also welcomed the steps the RCIPS has promised to take regarding intolerance for discrimination and harassment and to increase the safety and overall well-being of LGBTQ+ citizens.
At the meeting the representatives spelt out for the police how “disturbing and offensive to the LGBTQ+ community” some of the recent social media comments have been, and the commissioner committed to a full review of the postings and comments.
Byrne said an investigation would commence to establish if any breaches of the Penal Code had been committed, and said that in future all complaints received from the LGBTQ+ community would be taken seriously and investigations would be initiated where appropriate.
Diversity and sensitivity training will take place in the coming weeks and the RCIPS will appoint a police liaison officer to the LGBTQ+ community to act as the consistent point of contact.
Category: Local News
Congrats on the official permanent victim status. No matter what trials or tribulations come in life you can pull the victim class gold card. The card is accepted at all liberal dystopian locations globally.
Protect our Children!!
It is funny how fast they can a sit down with the commissioner of police. I hope this special previlage is extended to all citizens not just special interest groups .
It’s worth checking the accuracy of the quote attributed to Billie, and the context. After a FB post in which a member of the community claimed
The U.K. wants to teach LGBT… lifestyle to primary school students in the Cayman Islands starting at year 3.
Commenters voiced concern at the idea, and Billie posted
“Sorry but I’m coming for your children. Somebody needs to teach them.
Teach them about the dangers of the misinformation surrounding gender and sexuality. Just finished another online workshop for our youth yesterday and we’re now coordinating with the schools to bring them into the classrooms.”
The workshops are entirely voluntary and the material is pre-reviewed by schools first. See this article https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/09/sex-and-gender-education-key-to-fight-abuse/?utm_content=buffer9bf97&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
and you can also feedback on a Colours Cayman FB post from parents and teachers.
“I recently attended one of your online workshops and will continue to do so in the future as a mother and teacher. Thank you for offering these to the community. “
“Just my two cents as someone who has heard the Colours presentation – heterosexual children are not being treated as villains and that is not the point of the workshops. I, for example, am happily married in heterosexual relationship and I found the workshop interesting and inclusive of all people. “
Is this training free or should we follow the money?
I am so excited!!
Is it only Jamaican police in the force here
Just 98%.
Shouldn’t the whole civil service be getting this?
I agree. especially LGBTQ+ youth who are routinely harassed and bullied at school.
I am already certain of the type of comments I will see below this article by this evening, Well surely if the reactionaries are right in their assertions they have nothing to be concerned with here
They claim that no one on Cayman uses hate speech so these investigations will go nowhere (according to them)
They claim that no one in Cayman bothers gay people ( So surely some outreach from the police won’t lead to anything)
They should be encouraging these developments as according to the claims they have been making this will completely and irrevocably acquit them of any of the claims they deny occur
What do those who claim they are innocent have to fear?
Oh, does that mean the RCIPS are starting their jobs today, or is this a release that they start tomorrow or sometime “going forward”? Is there a link to a countdown clock somewhere?
Whenever they settle on a convenient time for their commencement of their sworn duties, perhaps OfReg and DCI could also see clear to start their jobs and responsibilities by shutting down the CMA website, and deregistering them as a nonprofit for violating acceptable use policies.
Thank God for this because the Jamaican officers need all the training they can get when it comes to diversity.
Some of them have never been to foreign and need to understand this is not Jamaica.
ALL law enforcement officers, however reluctant to take their jobs seriously, have an equal sworn duty beyond a preposterous designated gay liaison officer (whenever they are on shift), to protect the public, and enforce our laws and protections. The RCIPS doesn’t get to snip up our laws with scissors and hand them to different employees.
Reading and testing on the laws that pertain to the chosen occupation of these 400+ would be good too. Dare to dream some justice and value for money one day.
20-60 years late, but certainly welcome. Don’t stop there…how about our MLAs and Judiciary? Isn’t this already a normal workplace training requirement?!?
Sensitivity training… diversity training… I’m not liking where this is going. There needs to be a discussion about what stems from this. I whole heartedly appose any discrimination and/or threats against any human being for whatever their orientation is, so I understand the desire for this ‘training’ but lets pinpoint a goal so we know when we reach it. Too often lately do I see the goal post shifted when we reach a point by groups making these types of demands. They ask for A, they get A then all of a sudden they need B and C, and A was never the real goal or wasn’t enough for ‘justice’ or ‘equality’.
However, are we not able to hold people accountable based on existing laws? Does the law have some sort of loop hole that states if the alleged victim identifies as non-heterosexual its all well and good? If so, it needs to be changed but I’m not seeing this as part of the talks. I can understand that in the Caribbean people who are part of the LBGT+ community feel like everyone is against them, but I feel they don’t appreciate that they are different from us (not saying they are wrong, just different). I’m not condoning any harm, violence or intimidation but just an objective look at humans and our history will show you this is what we do and its for a purpose (again, not talking about who is correct or morally good). Most people don’t just wake up and pick a certain type of person to hate, they may hate them but it usually stems from something (doesn’t make them correct) and if you can discuss with them and figure out their reason you can usually change their mind somehow if you address the reason. I would love to know the contents of this training, because from what I’ve seen in other countries it may just turn out to be a nice video or slideshow stating to people ‘don’t be mean or a bigot’ which never truly addresses the main reason why people have an aversion towards the topic in the first place which only widens the division. I feel all sides are at fault because we all cannot have an honest discussion about things therefore we can never address anyone’s concerns.
There are things that I and a lot of people would love to do but we don’t because of what we in society have deemed appropriate. Everyone is sacrificing something in some way shape or form but we don’t go training people to make them like it. this is why the approach of the LBTG+ community comes across as childish. ‘I have things I want to do and I shouldn’t have to change for anyone no matter what’ is what I get from this. This ‘training’ play is lifted right out of what we have seen in the USA, UK, etc… and I fear we will run down the same course.
The LGBT+ seem to put their status as LBGT+ first and foremost as who they are. When you push that you are “XYZ” first then what do you expect people who don’t to do? They will try to see you as part of whatever binds the community together and deviating from it slightly isn’t even an issue IMO, its when the deviation is the only thing that’s getting pushed. Gone are the days when gay men and women were still men and women. Liking someone of the same gender is no issue and most people are accepting of this, but all of a sudden its more than that. Now it needs to be taught to kids. Now we need to teach that a man can simply call himself a woman and somehow everyone else needs to accept this as truth. There in lies the issue, this attempt to force other people to believe what you believe.
I’ll end my rant with what I started with. The law should exclude any mention of sexuality when it comes to things like this. The application of the law should not take into account who the alleged perpetrator is, who the alleged victim is or what sexual orientation either person/s is. I understand that in the Caribbean LBGT+ feel excluded and I sympathize. But at the same time, the rhetoric over the years seems to be ‘accept me as the same as everyone’ while acting in a way that seems like and attempt to be different from everyone. Sensitivity trainings were/are seen in the USA, the UK and other parts of the globe and they all moved in a similar direction that many people didn’t like. All I’m asking is, can we have a conversation about what specifically does everyone want and lets see how best to get there together while being mindful of all the aspects of our lives and society that will be affected.
Replace ‘LGBT’ in your post with (for example) ‘Black’ and see how it reads.
See the problem?
Hatred towards a person or group of people because of their race, gender, sexuality is treated as worse, because it IS.
People who identify as LGBT or who are thought by the aggressors to be LGBT were threatened with hanging and firing squads.
For NO other reason than being LGBT.
Of course you have to take into account the sexuality of those threatened because they are being threatened BECAUSE of their sexuality and for NO OTHER REASON.
It reads like they would probably still be using the N-word.
Billy Bryan issued a threat that he was coming for my children, I hope that he is being warned by the same police that such threats are also taken seriously
1.56 I sincerely hope that you are just trolling, however, if not, your ignorance is absolutely staggering but not entirely surprising. To castigate (you might want to google that) someone then at least get their gender right. Billie Bryan is a transfemale. But you haven’t even bothered to find that out. Too busy listening to CMA I would imagine. Cayman, wallowing in it’s own ignorance since 1503.
You would call the cops about someone coming in to educate children and faculty about tolerance, respect, and acceptance? Even when this education is not happening at home? Or did you literally think gay people were planning to physically abduct your kids out of class in a burlap sack? Jesus Christ there is no cure for stupid is there.
She.
wow, just wow
Hope it works
They already ignour domestic violence…. Good luck!
Thats going to work well with them Jamaican police..
Lol they going love it. “Love is Love”
Will Buju be the facilitator?
Best comment ever!🤣🤣🤣👍
That’s what the training is for.
You might need some diversity training yourself.
If they aren’t gonna protect EVERY member of our community, they can go back to Ja, where it’s unfortunately acceptable to treat gay people like animals..
Well ya’ll act like animals..