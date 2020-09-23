Police to receive diversity training

(CNS): Following recent concerns over violent and abusive threats made on social media and local radio stations against the LGBT+ community, the RCIPS has now committed to taking their concerns more seriously, to investigate the threats, appoint a police contact for that community and undertake sensitivity training for officers. The commitments came following meetings last week with various stakeholders.

Colours Cayman, the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, the Cayman Islands Red Cross, as well as lawyers Dr Leonardo Raznovich, Ben Tonner QC and Chantelle Day, who filed the case against government seeking marriage equality, met with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and various police departments, including the Family Support Unit, to discuss concerns. During the meeting they secured some reassurances for the LGBT+ community.

“We had a very productive, frank and honest discussion. It was a good meeting,” said Commissioner Byrne. “It was important for us to hear their concerns. The care, protection and trust of the public is the core objective of all that we do. As such, whenever there are public concerns we make it a priority to provide an avenue for discussion and feedback through community meetings.”

The police boss said the RCIPS worked for all people and communities across the islands. “To do this successfully it must be in partnership with our community stakeholders,” he said. “The main concern expressed by the group was that the LGBTQ+ community felt marginalised by some members of the public.

“They also conveyed concerns that the RCIPS did not understand the issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community and that complaints were not always taken seriously. The LGBTQ+ community simply wish to work closer with the RCIPS to ensure that their concerns are heard and that they are better supported,” the commissioner added.

Dr Raznovich, Colours Cayman’s lawyer, said the LGBT+ community wholeheartedly welcomed the invitation by the RCIPS to deliver sensitization training and applauded efforts to ensure the education of his officers regarding the protection and safety of what is a vulnerable community.

The LGBTQ Foundation also welcomed the steps the RCIPS has promised to take regarding intolerance for discrimination and harassment and to increase the safety and overall well-being of LGBTQ+ citizens.

At the meeting the representatives spelt out for the police how “disturbing and offensive to the LGBTQ+ community” some of the recent social media comments have been, and the commissioner committed to a full review of the postings and comments.

Byrne said an investigation would commence to establish if any breaches of the Penal Code had been committed, and said that in future all complaints received from the LGBTQ+ community would be taken seriously and investigations would be initiated where appropriate.

Diversity and sensitivity training will take place in the coming weeks and the RCIPS will appoint a police liaison officer to the LGBTQ+ community to act as the consistent point of contact.