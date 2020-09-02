Police reveal second stabbing at murder scene

Car park where the stabbing and the murder occurred

(CNS): A 28-year-old man has been charged with wounding in connection with an assault that the RCIPS has now revealed took place on Saturday morning at The Strand Shopping Centre car park shortly before Recardo Lionel Pars (27) was killed as a result of multiple stab wounds at the same location. The unnamed man appeared in Summary Court today (Wednesday), where he was bailed.

Police have not said if the two incidents are directly connected, but they have confirmed that the man arrested on suspicion of Pars’ murder remains in custody.

The RCIPS is still appealing for witnesses to the fatal stabbing and for those who took video footage of the crime that was posted on social media to take ownership of that potential evidence to allow police to use it in their investigation.