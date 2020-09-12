Police hunt suspect in serious stabbing
(CNS): Police have released CCTV images of a suspect they want to find in relation to a serious violent assault on Seymour Drive (aka Dump Road) almost three weeks ago. A couple walking close to a bar in the area were reportedly attacked by three men with knives. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital recovering, while her partner was released after being treated for minor wounds.
The assault, which was one of several knife crimes in the last few weeks, happened at about 1am on Monday, 24 August. Since the investigation opened police have secured CCTV footage and have released images of one man who is a suspect in the investigation. They are asking the public to help them identify the individual.
Anyone who knows who this man is or knows where he is should contact George Town CID at 949-4222 or A/DS Bradshaw at 925-3491.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
