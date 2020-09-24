Over-stayers warned to sort papers or leave

(CNS): The over-stayer amnesty put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent those unable to leave from being prosecuted will come to an end on 31 October. Anyone who no longer has a valid work permit or any other official document allowing them to remain is urged to either address their paperwork problem or leave on one of the available repatriation flights over the next month.

Customs and Border Control (CBC) and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) said people who have overstayed due to COVID-19 must now take the necessary steps to get regularised before the end of the amnesty that was implemented in April.

Those whose work permits have been cancelled or will not be renewed are advised to take advantage of suitable repatriation flights offered by Cayman Airways or British Airways and to make the necessary reservations directly with either carrier. Cayman Airways will add extra flights to Miami, Kingston, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic should the need arise, officials said in a release Thursday.

Meanwhile, WORC’s Compliance Unit said that anyone found to be working without a valid work permit or working outside their permit terms may be subject to fines or prosecution. WORC is currently processing all application types and said employers are responsible for ensuring their workers’ documentation is up to date and written approval granted before their employees start work.

With the planned re-opening of the borders on 1 October, CBC will launch their new online system where visitors can apply and pay for extensions. To avoid congestion by appearing in person to the office, CBC is advising that visitors already scheduled to depart the island before 31 October do not need to seek an extension before leaving.

Long-term visitors who are homeowners and would like to remain for an additional period can make an appointment with CBC or apply using the online process.

Anyone whose term limit has expired and is not able to apply for permanent residency will need to make arrangements to depart the island on a repatriation flight and leave the island for a period of one year before trying to obtain another work permit.

Once the amnesty expires on 31 October, CBC will increase their compliance checks and those found to be in breach of the law may be subject to fines and or prosecution.