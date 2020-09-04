Over 400 people now in quarantine

(CNS): Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported Thursday that all of the 172 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were all negative. Cayman retained its negative status for another day with no active cases of the virus present on island. But there are now over 400 people in government quarantine or in isolation.

While public health officials are confident that the coronavirus is not present anymore in the community, with 402 people now in quarantine or mandated isolation, having returned from overseas, and some 200 new arrivals this week, it is possible that Cayman will record more positives over the next few weeks.

Government’s plans for reopening the borders and changes in quarantine protocol have still not been confirmed and officials from Government Information Services have said that there will be no COVID-19 briefing update tomorrow.

Health officials here have now processed 35,840 tests and the positive tally remains at 205.