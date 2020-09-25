Over 100 travellers cleared from quarantine

(CNS): Over 100 people who have completed two weeks in mandated quarantine have been release with no one testing positive for COVID-19. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Thursday that 181 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were all negative, and that the number of people in quarantine had fallen from 232 on Tuesday to 129. This means that 103 people have now been released from isolation without adding to the COVID-19 tally of 210 cases to date.

However, officials have still not confirmed if the three travellers who tested positive earlier this month at the end of their two week quarantine had been formally cleared of the virus, even though they have all passed a further ten days beyond their original quarantine.

Cayman currently has one other active case, which was picked up in the community over the weekend as part of the screening programme and is believed to be a case of the virus lingering in an individual long after they had contracted the virus.

Cayman has now carried out 38,679 tests and front-line workers are being tested regularly, but the continued negative tests indicates to public health officials that the community remains virus free. However, they are urging the wider public to come forward to maintain the comprehensive testing programme which has been fundamental to Cayman’s management of the virus.