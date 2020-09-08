Opposition makes direct attack on governor

Governor Martyn Roper presents Arden McLean with the Instrument of Appointment as the new leader of the opposition, 23 May 2019

(CNS): Opposition Leader Arden McLean has gone on the attack against Governor Martyn Roper, accusing Britain’s representative in the Cayman Islands of pursuing his own personal agenda with the implementation of the Civil Partnership Law. In a letter to the overseas territories minister, Baroness Sugg, and in a press release from the official opposition, McLean took aim at the governor, although he did not define what he believes Roper’s agenda is.

In addition to suggesting that the governor had been planning since February to push the law providing for same-sex unions, which was implemented on Friday, McLean said he had used “colonial heavy handedness” to give assent to the law that had been rejected by the legislature and the Cayman people.

In another five-page letter addressed to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (which is now the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), McLean covered a litany of complaints about the bill and how it became law last week. He also said the governor was “discourteous” for failing to respond to his letters.

McLean accused the UK of racism and compared Roper’s imposition of the law to the situation in Hong Kong (where China is brutally suppressing protests and arresting political activists). He said the governor had no regard for Cayman’s Constitution and that the people want him recalled, claiming that the majority of the people had lost faith in Roper.

While there is certainly a vocal conservative Christian movement opposing the legislation supporting human rights for same-sex couples, there are also many who appear to be more than happy to see equality for all. Nevertheless, a poll conducted by the opposition of just 1,000 people resulted in 90% against. (See CNS poll below.)

Whatever public sentiment is on the matter, gay rights are human rights and the public cannot vote for or against who should and who should not have rights within the Constitution.

The opposition leader is clearly aware of this and the official opposition has not at this point backed any legal action that might emerge regarding the implementation of the CP law. Instead McLean is focusing on the governor and his key role in making the bill law, although in the press release he also took the opportunity to criticise his political opponent, Premier Alden McLaughlin.

Referring to Roper, he said, “Despite his protestations that he did not want to find himself in this position and his love for the people of this country, it is alarmingly obvious that he too used this opportunity to fulfill a personal agenda.” Without explaining what he thinks that agenda is, he added, “This is borne out by his total lack of respect for the members of the legislature who voted against a bill that was flawed and rushed.”

McLean said “the lack of respect was further exacerbated” when he published Baroness Sugg’s letter to the opposition leader but did not send it on to him.

“The Governor’s actions and disregard for our Caymanian way of life, attests to the saying, ‘A man can’t serve two masters’. While the Cayman Islands public purse is paying for his salary and lifestyle, he remains very much a devoted UK public servant,” McLean stated.

CNS has contacted the opposition leader and some of his team regarding the allegation about Roper’s personal agenda and we are awaiting a response.

See the press release and letter to Baroness Sugg in the CNS Library.